“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question of different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This week, reporters Leila Salam, Connor Blum, Abel Tariku, and Bella McClintock asked, “How do you hear about extracurriculars on the De Anza Campus?”

Quotes have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

Jennifer Ulloa De La Torre, 19, political science major, said that she finds out about extracurriculars through other students.

“I found out (about Students for Equity and Environment ) through one of my best friends, Maya Lewis, who was a past SEED intern,” Torre said. “I find out (about extracurriculars) when people table. There’s already been some times where HEFAS has tabled. I also go to their events and neighboring organizations too.”

Jocelyn Velasquez Torres,19, economics major, said that she learned about extracurriculars through programs on campus.

“(I find out about them) from the learning programs like Latinx Empowerment at De Anza that I entered in the first quarter of my first year at De Anza,” said Torres.

Max Medvedev, 24, philosophy major, said he learns about extracurriculars through social media, friends and other on-campus events.

“I find out through friends and social media,” Medvedev Said. “To be honest I don’t really remember how I heard about SEED, I think there was a Vasconcellos for Democracy in Action open house.”

Bob Stockwell, a De Anza political science professor, said he has taken part in extracurricular programs as an advisor over the past several years.

“I heard about them through great interns,” Stockwell said. “Being a faculty mentor to these programs I kind of know about them. I created the programs (Faculty Association Political Action Committee and Public Policy School) with my colleagues.”

Sunnie Chen, 24, public policy major, said in her time at De Anza, she has helped coordinate extracurricular events for students.

“I usually share (them) through DASG marketing and the De Anza social media,” Chen said.