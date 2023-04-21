“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question of different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This week, our reporters Yumeno Matsuo, Chia Yu Wu, Gina Munoz-Villanueva, and Autumn Alvarez asked, “How do you feel about De Anza’s campus community?”

Quotes have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

William Nguyen, 18, computer science major, said he doesn’t get involved with any events happening in the De Anza community because he goes home after class and hangs out with friends.

“De Anza has an alright community atmosphere (but) I haven’t talked to anyone in particular,” said Nguyen.

Darya Akbarzabeh, 18, political science major, said she is aware of campus events but you have to put in the effort to become involved.

“You can get involved if you want to, I just haven’t,” Akbarzabeh said. “I don’t really care to get involved as of right now.”

Within his first two days on campus, Mahmood Anbrerki, 20, business administration major, said De Anza has provided a welcoming atmosphere to him.

“I just started this week and the atmosphere is very great,” Anbrerki said. “It is very comfortable when going from class to class.”

Jessica Adjiwibawa, 19, computer science major, is an international student who takes part in the Indonesian Student Association.

“I think it’s nice that they have lots of diversity and all that,” Adjiwibawa said. “It’s welcoming.”

Issac Arellano, 18, administration of justice major, said the atmosphere of De Anza’s campus has helped him make connections with other students.

“This is where I met my girlfriend and I feel like it’s very social, even in classrooms,” Arellano said. “I feel like it’s a good place to meet new people.”