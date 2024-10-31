Photo Essay: Splitting the sky

Thousands of aviation and Navy fans descended on San Francisco on Sunday, Oct. 11 while fighter jets roared overhead during the annual Fleet Week celebration.

The event features warship tours, free concerts and three days of airshows, and is held in Fisherman’s wharf. It started in 1981 by then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein and is intended to honor U.S. armed forces, according to the official Fleet Week website.

This year’s air show featured a number of returning performers from previous years, including a rescue diver demo by the U.S. Coast guard, a choreographed demonstration routine by a United Airlines Boeing 777-300 airliner, and an aerobatics and hovering demonstration by a U.S. Marine Corps F-35b Joint Strike Fighter.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels headlined the airshow, returning to the skies of San Francisco to perform a precision formation flying and stunning aerobatic maneuvers over the bay.

A new addition to the Fleet Week lineup this year was the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor demo team, performing an intense aerobatic routine, showing off the maneuvering capabilities of the stealth fighter.