The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Photo Essay: Splitting the sky

US Air Force and Navy visit San Francisco for Fleet Week celebration
Francis Mayers, La Voz Staff
October 31, 2024
Frank Mayers
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornets fly behind the Pier 39 flag in echelon formation during a low flyover of the pier in San Francisco on Oct. 11.

Thousands of aviation and Navy fans descended on San Francisco on Sunday, Oct. 11 while fighter jets roared overhead during the annual Fleet Week celebration.

The event features warship tours, free concerts and three days of airshows, and is held in Fisherman’s wharf. It started in 1981 by then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein and is intended to honor U.S. armed forces, according to the official Fleet Week website.

This year’s air show featured a number of returning performers from previous years, including a rescue diver demo by the U.S. Coast guard, a choreographed demonstration routine by a United Airlines Boeing 777-300 airliner, and an aerobatics and hovering demonstration by a U.S. Marine Corps F-35b Joint Strike Fighter.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels headlined the airshow, returning to the skies of San Francisco to perform a precision formation flying and stunning aerobatic maneuvers over the bay.

A new addition to the Fleet Week lineup this year was the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor demo team, performing an intense aerobatic routine, showing off the maneuvering capabilities of the stealth fighter.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Frank Mayers
Frank Mayers, Photo Editor
Frank is an aerospace engineering major and photographer with over five years of experience shooting airshows, rocket launches and nature. He is excited to be returning to La Voz as its photo editor to continue honing his journalism skills, covering stories that matter to De Anza.