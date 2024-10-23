Pick of the Patch Pumpkins: new location, same charming appeal for families

If you have young children you need to entertain – or you want to shoot paintballs and ride on a super slide – ABC Tree Farms Pick of the Patch Pumpkins location in Santa Clara might be worth the 20 minute drive from De Anza.

This year, the Santa Clara location has relocated to a larger lot to accommodate expansion and is now nearly five acres whereas the original was under two acres. It’s located at 3712 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, less than five miles away from the original location.

It will be open through Halloween from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. but has special hours from Friday to Sunday. On Fridays and Saturdays they close an hour later at 10 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays they open earlier at 10 a.m.

The new location has 20 inflatables for children 12 and younger, four of which are giant slides, and costs $20 for an hour or $30 for an all day pass. Additionally, there are five smaller inflatables for children under the age of three and costs $8 an hour for access.

Like other Pick of the Patch Pumpkins locations, there is a Super Slide that costs $1 to ride. Unlike the other locations, this particular one has two paintball ranges. Three different size cups of paintballs can be purchased at the ticket kiosk. You may purchase a 7 ounce cup for $5, 16 ounce for $10, or 40 ounce for $20.

The pumpkin patch itself is full of fairly priced pumpkins in all shapes and sizes. It also has nice spots for taking photos surrounded by tall hay bales with a small petting zoo in the center housing two goats.

There is a large seating area in front of the pumpkin patch to accommodate school field trips and events.

At 6 p.m. on a Tuesday, the pumpkin patch was relatively busy with children at every attraction. There was a lively atmosphere with children laughing and running around, and parents recording their kids plummeting down the giant slides.

Despite being too old to use the inflatables, walking around the pumpkin patch was enjoyable – although it was frustrating watching the kids have fun knowing I couldn’t join. For adults, over and above the paintball range and the Super Slide, the best part is the cheap pumpkins.

Pick of the Patch Pumpkins, this location and others, are worth your time if you have children of your own or are watching young kids that could use some time out of the house this season.

Rating: 5/5 (for children), 3/5 (for adults)