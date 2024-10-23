The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Pick of the Patch Pumpkins: new location, same charming appeal for families

Santa Clara location more than twice the size, features wider variety of activities
Brooklyn Coyle, La Voz Staff
October 23, 2024
Ann Penalosa
Four of the five inflatables for children under three years old, located between the Super Slide and pumpkin patch on Oct. 15.
The entrance to Pick of the Patch Pumpkins at 3712 El Camino Real, Santa Clara on Oct. 15. (Ann Penalosa)

If you have young children you need to entertain – or you want to shoot paintballs and ride on a super slide – ABC Tree Farms Pick of the Patch Pumpkins location in Santa Clara might be worth the 20 minute drive from De Anza.

This year, the Santa Clara location has relocated to a larger lot to accommodate expansion and is now nearly five acres whereas the original was under two acres. It’s located at 3712 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, less than five miles away from the original location.

 

The targets of the paintball range which is on the left immediately after walking through the main entrance. (Ann Penalosa)

It will be open through Halloween from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. but has special hours from Friday to Sunday. On Fridays and Saturdays they close an hour later at 10 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays they open earlier at 10 a.m.

The new location has 20 inflatables for children 12 and younger, four of which are giant slides, and costs $20 for an hour or $30 for an all day pass. Additionally, there are five smaller inflatables for children under the age of three and costs $8 an hour for access.

Like other Pick of the Patch Pumpkins locations, there is a Super Slide that costs $1 to ride. Unlike the other locations, this particular one has two paintball ranges. Three different size cups of paintballs can be purchased at the ticket kiosk. You may purchase a 7 ounce cup for $5, 16 ounce for $10, or 40 ounce for $20.

Seating area for school field trips and other events scheduled at this location of Pick of the Patch Pumpkins on Oct. 15. (Ann Penalosa)
Table of pumpkins at the ticket kiosk near the main entrance on Oct. 15. The pumpkins are labelled with different prices corresponding with each size. (Ann Penalosa)

The pumpkin patch itself is full of fairly priced pumpkins in all shapes and sizes. It also has nice spots for taking photos surrounded by tall hay bales with a small petting zoo in the center housing two goats.

There is a large seating area in front of the pumpkin patch to accommodate school field trips and events.

At 6 p.m. on a Tuesday, the pumpkin patch was relatively busy with children at every attraction. There was a lively atmosphere with children laughing and running around, and parents recording their kids plummeting down the giant slides.

 

The Super Slide, sandwiched between the inflatables for children 12 and younger and the inflatables for three and younger; it’s open to all ages and costs $1 to ride. (Ann Penalosa)

Despite being too old to use the inflatables, walking around the pumpkin patch was enjoyable – although it was frustrating watching the kids have fun knowing I couldn’t join. For adults, over and above the paintball range and the Super Slide, the best part is the cheap pumpkins.

Pick of the Patch Pumpkins, this location and others, are worth your time if you have children of your own or are watching young kids that could use some time out of the house this season.

 

Rating: 5/5 (for children), 3/5 (for adults)

A view of the inflatables for 12 and younger and the paintball ranges from the parking lot on Oct. 15. (Ann Penalosa)

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Brooklyn Coyle
Brooklyn Coyle, Graphic Art Editor
Hello! I’m Brooklyn and I'm a second year student majoring in computing and the arts. As someone with a short attention span, I know how much easier it can be to consume media when there’s a cool graphic or pretty illustration. So, this quarter I hope to appeal to our audience using unique graphics!
Ann Penalosa
Ann Penalosa, Sports Editor
Hi! I'm Ann, a second year journalism major. (She/it pronouns please! Not using he/him or they/them anymore.) You probably know me from the De Anza Discord Server or from back when I was "mtndewkid." Nowadays I'm usually either in the newsroom working on something, on assignment, or just doing side quests on campus. Feel free to reach out to me or pitch ideas at (408) 372-6581.