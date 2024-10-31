Men’s basketball triumphs 67-58 in scrimmage against Merritt College

As the final buzzer sounded, the audience was on their feet with cheers and whistles filling the Main Gym — in a tightly contested matchup, De Anza College triumphed over Merritt College on Friday, Oct. 25, clinching a 67-58 victory and demonstrating the team’s ability to learn and grow as they prepare for the upcoming season.

From the beginning, the team showcased an aggressive and fast-paced style of play, showcasing their determination and energy. Despite trailing 28-25 at halftime, the Mountain Lions’ effort kept them competitive against a tough opponent.

Theo McDowell (De Anza No. 24), 18, a business major, scored eight points and consistently found open spots on the court to take two and three point shots.

“My teammates really helped me. They got me the ball and I did my job,” McDowell said. “Our coach (Joseph Berticevich) called up some good plays for me and I executed them.”

The turning point came after halftime when McDowell and Sean Crowley (De Anza No. 32), 20, a business major, ignited the team’s offense. Together, they changed the tide in their favor by making several 3 pointers and crucial 2 point shots. Their dynamic play not only invigorated the team but also thrilled the crowd, which resulted in a hard-fought comeback victory.

“When we got into the locker room, the only thing that was even said was that they were just playing harder than us,” Crowley said. “I decided to stop shying away from my shots and just take what the game gives me.”

Throughout the game, the team employed an aggressive strategy, which was centered on attacking the basket and getting out in transition.

“(When a) shot goes up, everyone should be on shot. You go find the man closest to you, you hit him, you turn, you block him out, and then you go get the ball,” assistant coach Pat Gallmann said. “What we’re doing is we’re just watching…so we got to shore that up.”

Gallmann’s value on positioning and spacing was shown on the court by the team’s excellent spacing on the floor that allowed for much passing and ball movement.

The victory not only boosts the team’s spirits but also raises their standard of performance for the upcoming season. With a renewed sense of confidence and a clear strategy, they hope to build on this momentum to compete for a title in the Coast Conference.

The Mountain Lions’ next game against San Jose City College is scheduled for Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.