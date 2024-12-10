Winter break: on a budget

The holiday season is approaching rapidly, and with a budget of just $100, you can enjoy festive fun and delicious food throughout the Bay Area. Here’s how to make the most of your winter break with nine budget-friendly activities and tasty spots across the bay area.

1. Academic Coffee, 499 S Second St, San Jose, CA 95113

If you are in need of a warm spot to relax, Academic Coffee is a must-visit. With their delicious Mocha for $5.75 and a bright, plant-filled cafe, it is perfect for tackling college applications or enjoying a break.

2. Christmas in the Park, 194 South Market Street, San Jose, CA 95113

After enjoying your warm cup of hot cocoa, the Christmas in the Park Dive-Thru Light Show offers a dazzling display of holiday lights around downtown San Jose for just $25 per car, making it an affordable outing for the whole family.

3. Willow Glen Creamery, 100 Lincoln Ave #130, San Jose, CA 95125

If you are in a mood for a treat, Willow Glen Creamery serves delicious flavors like their popular Marble Black Raspberry and Cookies and Cream for around $7. This locally-owned creamery is a great place to satisfy your sweet tooth while supporting small businesses.

4. Willow Glen Holiday Nights, Lincoln and Meridian Avenue

The Willow Glen Holiday Nights in San Jose features neighborhoods along Willow Street, between Lincoln and Meridian Avenue which are beautifully adorned with dazzling Christmas lights. It’s a fun, free way to get into the holiday spirit.

5. Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt, 377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA 95128

The Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt is back at Santana Row! From Dec. 2 to 23, pick up a passport from the Santana Row Concierge and hunt for hidden elves tucked around the area. It’s a quirky way to explore the shops, and if you find them all, you score a free children’s gift and a chance to win a $250 gift card.

6. Winter Lodge, 3009 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94306

For another budget-friendly taste of holiday magic, head to Winter Lodge in Palo Alto. This outdoor ice skating rink is only $19 per person and skate rentals are $6 — a low-cost way to make memories and soak up some festive cheer.

7. Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square, 333 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94102

Hop on the next Caltrain and head to Union Square in San Francisco for the Holiday Ice Rink, a popular winter attraction with skating sessions costing about $25. Surrounded by the city’s towering Christmas tree and twinkling lights, it is an unforgettable way to embrace the season in the heart of downtown.

8. The Cheesecake Factory, 251 Geary St 8th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94102

Just across the street from the Holiday Ice Rink, The Cheesecake Factory is a perfect spot to refuel after skating. With appetizers ranging from $10 to $20, pasta dishes between $15 to $25 and cheesecake slices from $7 to $10, it’s an affordable option to satisfy your cravings in the heart of the city.

9. Fairmont San Francisco, 950 Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94108

Located near Union Square, one of the most beautiful and oldest hotels in San Francisco transforms its lobby into a festive gingerbread house each holiday season. It’s a must-see spot, offering a magical atmosphere perfect for getting into the holiday spirit.

Whether enjoying a festive treat, exploring holiday lights or taking in a seasonal event, the Bay Area offers plenty of budget-friendly ways to make this winter break unforgettable.