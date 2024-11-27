Thanksgiving break: on a budget

With Thanksgiving just around the corner and a budget of only $100, you don’t have to sacrifice fun or flavor in the Bay Area — here’s how to make the most of your holiday break with six affordable activities and tasty spots across Silicon Valley.

1. Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum, 1660 Park Ave., San Jose, CA 95191

If you’re into history and culture, the Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum in San Jose presents a fascinating collection of ancient Egyptian artifacts. It’s affordable, only costing $8 for students with a valid school ID, so you can learn about Egypt’s rich history without breaking the bank. The museum is closed on Thanksgiving but will be open on Friday, Nov. 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2. San Jose Museum of Art, 110 S Market St., San Jose, CA 95113

Residing in the bustling downtown, the San Jose Museum of Art allows free entry for college students to enjoy both contemporary and modern art. The art institute is closed on Thanksgiving but will reopen on Friday, Nov. 29, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will maintain the same hours on Saturday and Sunday.

3. San Pedro Square Market, 87 N San Pedro St., San Jose, CA 95110

After admiring the art collection, San Pedro Square Market in San Jose is the perfect place to grab a bite. With just a nine-minute walk away, you can savor the diverse food court including Peruvian, Mexican, and Korean just to name a few. The market is closed on Thanksgiving, but will resume on Friday, Nov. 29, from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

4. The Table, 1110 Willow St., San Jose, CA 95125

Located in the heart of Willow Glen, The Table offers a warm and inviting space for Thanksgiving gatherings. For around $30 per person, you can indulge in their popular vegetarian chilaquiles rojos or seared dayboat scallops dishes. The restaurant is closed on Thanksgiving but will resume service on Friday, Nov. 29, from 9 a.m. to 11:45 p.m., Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

5. Petroglyph Ceramic Lounge, 1140 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA 95125

Only two minutes walking from the renowned restaurant lies another neighborhood gem, Petroglyph Ceramic Lounge. This whimsical art studio features a paint-your-own pottery experience only costing $15 per head. The craft room is closed on Thanksgiving, but operates on Friday, Nov. 29, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

5. The Japanese Friendship Garden, 1300 Senter Rd, San Jose, CA 95112

The Japanese Friendship Garden is a peaceful and beautiful spot to wander with your loved ones on Thanksgiving. It is located in Guadalupe River Park and is a tranquil garden that features koi ponds, exotic plants and Japanese landscaping. Only costing $11 for students, it opens its doors on Friday, Nov. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will observe the same hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Whether savoring a delicious meal, exploring nature or browsing an art exhibition, the Bay Area offers plenty of affordable ways to make this Thanksgiving weekend memorable.