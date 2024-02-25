The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Heartfelt ink: Crafting connections and spreading love

The De Anza community writes letters to loved ones
Archee Kumar, Freelance Photo Reporter | February 25, 2024
Tram Nguyen, 21, business major, making a letter for a loved one in the main quad on De Anza Campus.

De Anza College’s recent love-spreading event, coordinated by Pride Center, Higher Education for AB 540 Students and Undocustem, brought together the community of students in a celebration in the main quad on campus on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Arylne Torres, Undocustem’s entrepreneur coordinator, expressed gratitude for collaboration with HEFAS and Pride Center, emphasizing the supportive community’s presence.

“I want everyone to know that there is a community out there that loves and supports you. Even though you may not see it in front of you, please come look for us. We’re doing our best for you to see us too. We’re open arms and full of support,” Torres said.

Anna Vo is a member coordinator of HEFAS and helped to plan the event. The planning took about three to four weeks to complete.

“We started gathering materials, preparing the canopies and tables a week before,” Vo said.

Lauren Zu Zu Zan, an 18-year-old computer science major, discusses the need for more of such events, emphasizing the positive impact of spreading love on the campus community.

“I wanted to participate in making letters with love just for fun. I wrote three letters, one for my mom and two for my friends,” Zan said.

This event won’t be the only one to gather community; Undocustem is also gearing up for its annual conference in the upcoming spring quarter.

“We provide opportunities, workshops, resources and scholarships with Stanford and hopefully with NASA this year for undocumented students,” Torres said.
