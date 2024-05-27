626 Night Market food festival kicks off summer with a variety of innovative refreshments

Summer is right around the corner so it is time to ditch the comforts of your bed and go outside for some food festival barbecue, savory desserts and drink concoctions.

626 Night Market has kicked off the first of many outdoor food market events throughout the Bay Area, at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton for grub-loving enthusiasts on May 19.

The entrance fee is $6 and the parking fee is $15 to enter this foodie wonderland.

The night market features around 90 food vendors selling entrees ranging from grilled meat and seafood, to boba and lemonade drinks, to ice cream and a variety of desserts.

They also have around 50 non-food vendors selling paintings, anime-themed clothing and hand-crafted jewelry.

The festival features live entertainment with DJ’s and local artists. There are water balling activities in a staged pool and double stacked bungee jumping activities for adults and kids.

Outside of the food festival, which only happens in the summer, the event promoters, FoodieLand and 626 Night Market, have events throughout California year-round.

626 Night Market’s next event will be in Pleasanton from July 26 to 28.

Bring your dynamic cravings and bottomless appetites to the next food festival that will be returning to a Bay Area fairground venue near you.