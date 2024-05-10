The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Photo Essay: Hidden Oasis

Cheeseman Environmental Studies Area reopens its gates to De Anza students
Francis Mayers, Freelance Reporter | May 10, 2024
A+western+honeybee+drinks+nectar+from+a+coyote+mint+flower+in+the+Cheeseman+Environmental+studies+area+at+De+Anza+College+in+Cupertino+on+May+8%2C+2024.
Frank Mayers
A western honeybee drinks nectar from a coyote mint flower in the Cheeseman Environmental studies area at De Anza College in Cupertino on May 8, 2024.

Nestled at the south end of campus, spread across 1.5 acres, next to the Kirsch Center for Environmental Studies, the Cheeseman Environmental Studies Area offers an oasis of greenery for students and wildlife.

The arboretum has reopened to students following a refurbishment project undertaken by De Anza environmental studies students. The project spanned over nine months, leading to the reopening of the area at the start of the spring quarter of 2024.

The garden was revived with over 400 varieties of plants native to California and divided into 12 distinct biomes from throughout the state, offering students a unique hands-on and on-site field for research.
Thanks to its array of native flowering plants, pollinators such as honeybees, hummingbirds and endangered monarch butterflies benefit as well.

The Cheeseman ESA is open to all students from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.

Frank Mayers
As a part of the 12 biomes represented, a waterfall and stream run through the ESA, supplying trees, plants and animals with fresh, running water.

