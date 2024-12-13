At Chess Club, everyone’s a winner

In 1997, artificial intelligence triumphed over mankind when IBM’s Deep Blue chess computer defeated Garry Kasparov, the reigning world champion, in a highly publicized match.

“That’s the turning point of chess history,” said Ben Hung, 18, computer science and engineering major. “(Before that,) engines were thought to be really weak and not able to defeat strong players.”

Hung has watched countless matches and he is always willing to teach or just talk about the subject. He worked to reactivate De Anza’s chess club after COVID, and currently serves as the club’s president. Hung said that since Kasparov’s loss, computers have basically become infinitely better than any human. And yet, humans keep playing chess.

Every Thursday, Hung and a handful of other students gather in the Physical Sciences and Technology Village, setting up plastic pieces on checkered boards. The environment is relaxed, and members engage in alternative chess variants, like bughouse, a team game where pieces are captured and chaotically exchanged between two ongoing games, and simultaneous exhibitions, or “simuls” — where one player takes on multiple opponents at a time, alternating boards after each move. The club also hosts tournaments at least once a year, and plans to have one this winter quarter.

According to Hung, De Anza is home to one of the better chess clubs in the area.

“If you’re interested in chess, I think this is one of the best places. You can come and play with people of all skill levels,” Hung said.

“Chess club is always fun,” said Daniel Flores, 18, economics major. “Even if you’re not that good you’ll still have a good time.”

Flores is a relative beginner, but that doesn’t stop him from playing week after week.

”I usually lose. I’m only 600-rated,” Flores said.

Other members’ chess.com ratings are evidence of their progress with the game. Eric Liu, 17, computer engineering major and vice president of Chess Club, has an Elo (rating) that reflects the development of his skills.

“My rating has increased by 200; I went from 1300 to 1500,” he said.”If I play against Ben, I will get destroyed 9 out of 10 times … but it’s fun.”

“Ben is close to 2000,” Flores said.

“I’ve never won against the National Master,” Hung said.

Hung said the master is an especially elusive student who drops in about every four weeks just to beat everyone and disappear again. With a rating over 2200 in U.S. Chess Federation tournament play, a National Master possesses a skill level far higher than what the average player will achieve.

“We tried playing a simul with him,” Hung said. “Last time he played like five people — beat all of them.”

However, Hung said facing this seemingly insurmountable challenge is what he enjoys most.

“Even though it’s a little bit disappointing to lose every single game, there are moments where I’m like, oh, ‘I have the possibility of winning this, I have a slight advantage in this position,’” Hung said.

For the members of the club, chess isn’t about perfection. It’s about navigating an incalculable sea of possible moves without complete certainty — something a supercomputer can’t do.

“Chess is for everybody,” Flores said. “I heard this quote before: ‘With chess, you don’t have anyone to blame for a loss but yourself.’”

The quote comes from Kasparov, who, after one of the most famous losses in the game’s history, found triumph in the human spirit.

Chess Club offers members the distinct opportunity to play face-to-face, join a community of other students hoping to take control of their challenges, make bold moves and find out how much they can grow, even if by losing.

“I’ve been able to make a lot of good friends,” Hung said. “I wouldn’t have met those people outside of Chess Club.”