Coats, cookies, cocoa and community: Resource Hub coat drive success

De Anza College’s annual Winter Coat Drive transformed the Resource Hub — located in room 143 of the Registration and Student Services building — into a lively, and welcoming space on Nov. 21 and 22. The event provided clothing and snacks for students in preparation for the upcoming cold weather.

The coat drive ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Students lined up to try on winter gear; whether it be a coat, sweater, scarf, socks or gloves, there was something for everybody. Every item at the event was either donated to or purchased by the Resource Hub, and was provided entirely free to students.

Grisel Vasquez, 33, program coordinator for basic needs, said she focused on putting together an event that created a welcoming environment for all students, especially those who might hesitate to seek help.

“There is always a stigma where you do not want to go because you do not want to be in line, you do not want to be the needy student,” Vasquez said. “But, I think we make it a space that is fun, where there are students here, and we provide food and snacks. … (People will think) this is a safe place that you are always welcome to come to for snacks, drinks and supplies.”

The coat drive this year was organized with the input of 11 student ambassadors. Not many changes were made from last year but one thoughtful change was the addition of a mirror for the students who are trying on jackets.

“The students last year were not able to see how the jackets fit or how the scarves looked,” Vasquez said. “It is fun to have because a lot of the students are like, ‘can we look at this somewhere?’ and I say, ‘yeah, the mirror is over there.’”

Another new addition to the event were free pastries accompanying hot cocoa. Last year, only hot cocoa was offered, but the pastries this year brought in a crowd of students to the hub, even those who weren’t looking for a coat.

One student was simply on his way to speak with his friend at the RSS, and found himself eating a delicious cookie after the Resource Hub’s lively crowd of students welcomed him over.

Min-Thant Tun, 18, aerospace and math major, expressed his excitement and curiosity around the event.

“I did not expect it at all,” Tun said. “The cookie was really good and the hot cocoa was amazing, especially in this weather.”

For those who waited in the long line to get their gear, the experience was equally rewarding. Yoon-Popo Aung, 18, biological sciences major, picked up a pink sweater, socks and a beanie.

“I really like the pink sweater. It will be good for the winter,” Aung said. “Go and look; if you find something that fits you, it will be good for you, and reduce your expenses.”

According to two of the organizers, the turnout of the coat drive exceeded expectations.

“It’s a lot more than we expected,” said Raquel Peres, 31, student success specialist. “It’s still early in the morning and we also have tomorrow.”

Student ambassador Briza Villa, 22, business major, also said, “It is pretty busy and we just opened.”

The Resource Hub relied on a few different strategies in order to get the word out to students on campus. There was a mix of online and in person advertising whether it be posting information on their Instagram page

or handing out fliers on campus, they were eager to spread the word and welcome every student.

Villa also said that they planned to go outside while the event was running to distribute cookies and encourage students to go check out the winter gear.

The coat drive is just a small part of the Resource Hub’s larger mission to support students’ basic needs. This event left a lasting impact on all of the students who attended, with many students expressing gratitude toward the organizers of the event, many of which walked away with smiles, winter gear and yummy treats.

The weather is getting colder, but the warmth of the coat drive is a reminder of the supportive community De Anza’s Resource Hub strives to foster for its students.