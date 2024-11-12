Outdoor Club enjoys a day out at Baylands Nature Preserve

Located 10 miles away from campus, De Anza’s Outdoor Club met at the Baylands Nature Preserve in Palo Alto for their first event of the Fall quarter. With the sun peeking through the overcast clouds, students gathered on Oct. 13 for kayaking lessons on the water.

Waking up before the sunrise, students gathered in the parking lot. By 8 a.m., the students made their way to the water.

Mary Donahue, the club advisor, called the students to attention as her voice broke through the crisp morning air. She began the meeting with logistics, attendance, announcement of the upcoming Yosemite trip and finally transitioning into kayaking equipment handling.

Students came with varying experience but they all went through a short lesson on kayaking as they paired up with their partners for the day, some strangers, some friends. Paddles and equipment were provided.

Bryan Nieto, 21, industrial design major, was excited to connect with fellow De Anza students outside of campus.

“What really brought me to Outdoors Club was that I was always an outdoors person,” Nieto said. “I never saw myself being stuck in the city … there’s more to life than just being in the city.”

After their lesson, everyone picked up their kayaks and carried them towards the water with their partners. One boat at a time, they slowly made their way into the water.

Nieto expressed that being outdoors brings a calming energy — exactly what he needs after a long week at school.

“You got the outdoors … you got nature, and just being around nature is peaceful,” Nieto said. “I was glad that I came today, because it was a different opportunity.”

For many, it was their first time on the water, but they quickly adapted . A group of boats lined up across the clear water for their first race.

“Me and my partner eventually did races, which was fun,” Nieto said. “We came in first place.”

Leona Tran, 26, economics major, decided to come to the day’s event after hearing about it a few days earlier at Club Day. It piqued her interest because she already knew how to kayak.

“I did paddling for a long time,” Tran said. “(I heard) they have the kayak trip coming up this Sunday … only three days (out) and I got to be on the water.”

Monte Sprank, 19, physics and environmental science major, is originally from Iowa and joined to experience California’s environment.

“It just has so many different types of environments and I wanted to be able to experience as much as possible,” Sprank said. “It’s just really pretty.”

Most people stayed about 30 minutes after the end of the event, sharing their love for outdoor experiences while snacking on pastries provided by Donahue.

Nieto was excited about the Outdoor Club’s next event, Snow Camp, will be hosted in the Winter quarter in Yosemite.

Gallery | 16 Photos Carolyn Zhao Kayaks launched, students disperse onto the open water, getting a feel for their maneuverability in the boats.