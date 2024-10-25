‘We Live in Time’: a heartfelt journey that misses the mark

Writer William Penn once said, “Time is what we want most, but what we use worst.” It might be a stopwatch, or the timer on an iPhone. It could be an egg timer in the kitchen, or the countdown at an international cooking competition.

The new A24 film, “We Live in Time” highlights that we are surrounded by constant reminders that our stay here on Earth is limited — our lives are finite.

“We Live in Time” beautifully explores poignant themes of the fragility of time, love, and loss through subtle performances. However, its reliance on a clichéd plot and underdeveloped characters ultimately leaves the emotional impact feeling muted.

The John Crowley-directed movie, starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, released in theaters on Oct. 11.

The utilization of non-linear storytelling in this movie invites the viewers to reflect on the fleeting moments that shape their relationships by comparing the past to the present. Tobias (Garfield) and Almut’s (Pugh) relationship revealed how important it is to cherish the present moment while accepting that there is an inevitable nature of loss that is promised in our lives. The subtle acting reinforced this message by making the dialogue and actions very natural, allowing the audience to easily connect with it.

Although the central romance was compelling, the characters often felt one-dimensional and flat. The little information given about them to the audience made it challenging to fully invest in their journey.

The writers opted to utilize sex as a narrative device to fill in the time gaps rather than giving us the backstory that would have allowed us to connect with the characters on a deeper level, especially due to the nature of the plot, which was the all-too-familiar story of a wife’s cancer diagnosis and tragic death. Without being emotionally invested, it feels emotionally distant.

While “We Live in Time” has commendable themes and excellent performances, its clichéd premise and underdeveloped characters left me wishing for a more complex story. I look forward to seeing how A24 can apply this lesson to enhance character development in their future projects.

This movie is a 2/5. Even though there were strong performances from Garfield and Pugh, the lack of character development and overused plot was a grave disappointment from A24.