Football holds on to razor-thin homecoming win

Gallery | 12 Photos Sango Levonian From left, offensive lineman Kendall Bowens (De Anza No. 57) blocks a West Hills College player as offensive lineman Chase DeSantis (De Anza No. 66) and quarterback Ian Kirby (De Anza No. 8) advance the play during the Homecoming game at De Anza College Stadium Oct. 25.

The Mountain Lions hosted the Homecoming football game against the Coalinga College Falcons on Saturday, Oct. 25.

The two teams met at 1 p.m. at De Anza College Stadium, with the Mountain Lions achieving an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. As the game continued, the Falcons were able to adjust strategy and conclude the game with a 42-40 score, marking a close victory for De Anza.

After the game, Coach Joe D’Agostino, head football coach and Football Academic Success Team coordinator, met with his team to analyze their performance and prepare for upcoming games.

The Mountain Lions look forward to two more games in the regular season.