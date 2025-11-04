The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Related Image
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Football holds on to razor-thin homecoming win

De Anza tallies 2-point victory, continues undefeated 8-0 record
Sango Levonian, La Voz Staff
November 4, 2025
DyTCA4XBnZCZSG5GiCccWaTxEYx9AGbmeVsVAuPd
Sango Levonian
From left, offensive lineman Kendall Bowens (De Anza No. 57) blocks a West Hills College player as offensive lineman Chase DeSantis (De Anza No. 66) and quarterback Ian Kirby (De Anza No. 8) advance the play during the Homecoming game at De Anza College Stadium Oct. 25.

The Mountain Lions hosted the Homecoming football game against the Coalinga College Falcons on Saturday, Oct. 25.

The two teams met at 1 p.m. at De Anza College Stadium, with the Mountain Lions achieving an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. As the game continued, the Falcons were able to adjust strategy and conclude the game with a 42-40 score, marking a close victory for De Anza.

After the game, Coach Joe D’Agostino, head football coach and Football Academic Success Team coordinator, met with his team to analyze their performance and prepare for upcoming games.

The Mountain Lions look forward to two more games in the regular season.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Football
De Anza College football players gather on the field before practice on Thursday, Oct. 9.
Football team off to a perfect 6-0 start
Award winners pose with their awards for pictures in front of the VPAC auditorium after the Athletic Awards Ceremony on June 12.
Annual awards ceremony recognizes top student-athletes and coaches
Old Mercury News article on Joe Montana and the last time the 49ers were on a Super Bowl winning streak.
Who's going to be dancing in Vegas?
Fans of both the 49ers and Lions sit inside Levi Stadium on Jan. 28, waiting for the game to start.
49ers win NFC Championship 34-31 after 17 point second half comeback
Wide receiver DeAndre Alvarado lines up prior to the snap.
Foothill Owls rock Mountain Lions 70-6 at Homecoming
Women's volleyball coach Dawnis Guevara stands for the national anthem before the Oct. 27 game against City College of San Francisco.
Mountain Lions reflect on season, get ready for playoffs, state
More in Sports
The beach volleyball courts finished construction after just over a one-year period, opening for limited use on the first day of fall quarter Sept. 22, as seen on Oct. 3. The site is located next to Parking Lot D and features six courts.
New sand volleyball courts open to public, currently in limited use
Women's volleyball wins 3–0 at Dig Pink fundraiser
Women's volleyball wins 3–0 at Dig Pink fundraiser
Defender Maria Mora (De Anza No. 11) rushes to take the ball from Evergreen’s Sophia Diaz (Evergreen No. 1) during the Oct. 25 game.
Women's soccer team shows progress despite 1-0 loss to Evergreen
Forward Eric Serrano (De Anza No.22) prepares to trap the ball in front of Monterey Peninsula's backup goalie, and defender Pimental Guy (MPC No.3) at De Anza on Oct. 21.
Men’s soccer marks record 11-goal game
Women’s soccer players run positional drills during practice Oct. 6, at the De Anza College soccer field.
Women's soccer aims for improvement despite rough start
The De Anza women’s volleyball team rallies together after a block by Catalina Barajas (De Anza, No. 14) to take an 8-4 lead in the first set on Oct. 8.
Women’s volleyball crushes SJCC 3-0
More in Story Carousel
DASG fall resource fair promotes community
DASG fall resource fair promotes community
Students, interns and DASG officers gather for the Environmental Sustainability Committee’s Oct. 30 meeting in the Hinson Campus Center to explore ways to boost student involvement through Earth Day incentives.
$650 proposed for Earth Day
Fact Friday: Oct. 31
Fact Friday: Oct. 31
Vice President of Instruction Ram Subramaniam (left) with staff at the De Anza Academic Senate meeting on Monday, Oct. 27 in the Media and Learning Center.
Survey finds some college employees fear retaliation
Students energetically danced the night away dance floor.
Photo Essay: Homecoming returns to De Anza with a Midnight Garden
Joe Marrasco, 23, nursing major, supports the protests and dislikes the current administration, Oct. 24.
DA Voices- ‘What are your thoughts on the No Kings Protest?’
About the Contributor
Sango Levonian
Sango Levonian, Freelance Videographer
I’m a big believer in the power of video storytelling; I’d like to lend my experience and passion toward covering as many events as I can on campus.