Football team off to a perfect 6-0 start

More than undefeated — a look into the culture that fuels De Anza’s perfect record
Saijal Chaudhary, La Voz Staff
October 16, 2025
Saijal Chaudhary
De Anza College football players gather on the field before practice on Thursday, Oct. 9.

The Mountain Lions are off to one of their strongest starts in recent history this fall quarter with a 6-0 record.

Averaging 41.5 points per game while only giving up 10.8 points on defense, the team is currently ranked No. 20 by the California Community College Athletic Association, earning a spot among the highest-ranked Physical Education and Athletics Division programs in California. 

This allows the athletes to be seen by four year college coaches looking for players to make an immediate impact on the field. A milestone that opens the door for the student athletes to gain recognition and allow them new opportunities to play at the next level.

Last year, the Mountain Lions remained undefeated with a perfect 10-0 record only to fall short in the final game of the season, 13-12, to Monterey Peninsula College, an undefeated team from the California Valley Conference. 

Since 2021, returning from the pandemic, the team has been following a pattern of two wins in the regular season. Until last year turning things around by going undefeated. 

Players say out-of-state athletes are a big part of why this team has come so far, with almost half the roster made up of players looking for opportunities they say are harder to find back home. 

Wide receiver Chris Butler (De Anza No. 22) stands in front of the De Anza College scoreboard during the team’s bye week on Thursday, Oct. 2. (Saijal Chaudhary)

Rookie wide receiver Chris Butler, 22, business major from Baltimore, Maryland, moved to California to continue his athletic and academic career, but not without personal sacrifice. 

“Before I came out here, me and my mom were helping (sell) dinners in our neighborhood just to get me out here,” Butler said. “I left my mom by herself just to come out here and compete. Earn a scholarship at that.”

Butler said he and the other athletes came from the East Coast to represent their hometowns, bringing together a team ready to carry their communities and college on their backs.

“I say we’re representing De Anza but putting on for our city.”

Stories like his fill the roster with many sharing similar paths, leaving behind what’s familiar in hopes of finding both opportunity and success on the West Coast. 

Long snapper James “Luke” Castleman, 18, business administration major, grew up playing football in Campbell. This is his first time playing alongside athletes from the east coast. 

“Half the team is from Baltimore.” Castleman said. “They’re very devoted, they’re very athletic, they’re very hard core and they get pretty aggressive and competitive. I love that.”

Castleman credits his father, a former football player himself, as one of his biggest supporters.

“Even though he’s really busy with work, he’s tired and sore, he’s always there for me. He always wants to help me.” he said. 

Several of the returning athletes are beginning to attract Division I attention.  

Director of Operations Ray Souza, (right) greets Michi Alston (De Anza No.33) (left) as players warm up for practice on the De Anza College football field on Thursday, Oct. 9. (Saijal Chaudhary)

Wide receiver and team leader Jadhari Young, 23, business major from Stafford, Virginia leads the team with 31 receptions and named it his favorite part of the season so far. 

“Getting my Division 1 offers. All my hard work knocking the trees down one by one.” Young said.

The sophomore has already received offers from two Division I schools, Sacramento State University and Prairie View A&M University.

Young has been a consistent contributor this season, helping the team to one of its best starts in school history. He credits his late parents as his biggest source of motivation.

“My mindset walking into a game is 0-0 before every game. Be confident of course but not too confident,” Young said. “At the end of the day we all have a purpose as to why we’re doing this.”

