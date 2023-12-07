Foothill Owls rock Mountain Lions 70-6 at Homecoming

There was a somber feeling in the air on Saturday, Nov. 18 in the Lion’s Den — it wasn’t because of the final 70-6 score or the torrenting rain. This group of sophomores would be playing their final game of the season against the Owls with a homecoming crowd to match.

For some, this means farewell to the game they loved after a tumultuous season that they lost 2-8.

The Mountain Lions may be able to bounce back next season with experienced athletes expected to return, including:

-Quarterback Antevious Jackson, 22, kinesiology major

-Linebacker Jordan Leach, 23, kinesiology major

-Defensive lineman Va’inga Mahe Jr.,18, photography major

-Free safety Isaiah Johnson, 21, communication studies major

-Defensive back Joseph Flood, 19, business major with emphasis on computer information science

-Wide receiver DeAndre Alvarado, 20, engineering major

-Linebacker Osman Sesay, 20, electrical engineering major

-Offensive linebacker Harry Nauci, 21, kinesiology major

Statistical Leaders

FR QB – Benjamin Shepard | 9-16 139 yards passing

SO RB – Josue Torres | 15 yards rushing, 1 TD

SO TE – Will Hook | 64 yards receiving

SO WR – DeAndre Alvarado | 212 yards returning

FR LB – Jordan Leach | 8 tackles, 0.5 sacks

Gallery | 9 Photos Pierre Whitsey Anas Ahmed and Adrien Andrade, shoulder to shoulder, show each other's brotherly love as the final whistle blows.