Foothill Owls rock Mountain Lions 70-6 at Homecoming

There was a somber feeling in the air on Saturday, Nov. 18 in the Lion’s Den — it wasn’t because of the final 70-6 score or the torrenting rain. This group of sophomores would be playing their final game of the season against the Owls with a homecoming crowd to match.
For some, this means farewell to the game they loved after a tumultuous season that they lost 2-8.
The Mountain Lions may be able to bounce back next season with experienced athletes expected to return, including:
-Quarterback Antevious Jackson, 22, kinesiology major
-Linebacker Jordan Leach, 23, kinesiology major
-Defensive lineman Va’inga Mahe Jr.,18, photography major
-Free safety Isaiah Johnson, 21, communication studies major
-Defensive back Joseph Flood, 19, business major with emphasis on computer information science
-Wide receiver DeAndre Alvarado, 20, engineering major
-Linebacker Osman Sesay, 20, electrical engineering major
-Offensive linebacker Harry Nauci, 21, kinesiology major
Statistical Leaders
FR QB – Benjamin Shepard | 9-16 139 yards passing
SO RB – Josue Torres | 15 yards rushing, 1 TD
SO TE – Will Hook | 64 yards receiving
SO WR – DeAndre Alvarado | 212 yards returning
FR LB – Jordan Leach | 8 tackles, 0.5 sacks