The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

Coach Profile: Joseph Berticevich

Talented basketball coach comes to De Anza for a new challenge
Danielius Maslovskis, La Voz Staff | May 23, 2024
Coach+Berticevich+fires+up+the+basketball+team+before+practice+on+May+9.
Photo courtesy of Lion Park
Coach Berticevich fires up the basketball team before practice on May 9.

It’s not easy to leave when you’re at the top of your game. But for De Anza’s incoming men’s basketball coach, Joseph Berticevich, it seemed like an easy decision to make.

Coming from a 30-year tenure as a varsity men’s basketball coach at Pioneer High School in Saratoga, Berticevich took the school to the California Interscholastic Federation Central Coast Section qualifiers 25 out of 27 years, advancing to the semi-finals five of those years.

Berticevich said he has a lot of history with the De Anza community. Growing up in Cupertino, he attended Prospect High School in San Jose, where he played basketball, and during the summer he would attend sports camps held by De Anza’s previous basketball coach, Frank Nunez.

While playing basketball for West Valley College, Berticevich would be pitted against Coach Nunez’s squad until his graduation. They would later become colleagues when Berticevich began his coaching career in 1993 as a junior varsity basketball coach for Los Gatos High School. Later in 1997, he took up the mantle of varsity coach for Pioneer.

Story continues below advertisement

After making the switch from coaching at the high school level, Berticevich said he immediately noticed that community college athletes are quicker, faster and more physically and mentally mature.

“It’s just going to be fun,” Berticevich said.

Although Berticevich stepped down from the position as Pioneer’s varsity basketball coach, he retains his teaching duties at the school. He plans to achieve his lifelong aspiration of coaching at De Anza.

“It had to be a special situation,” Berticevich said. “And De Anza fits that.”

Berticevich plans to recruit and train with his new team until their season starts again in September, with their first game on Nov. 7.

“I’ve only been on this job for about a month so we’re still recruiting hard,” Berticevich said. “We’re getting to bring in a lot of people and a lot of potential Mountain Lions in the summer and then competition.”

Some members of Pioneer’s varsity team decided to follow their lauded coach to De Anza to play under his leadership a little longer. Current students throughout De Anza have also been talking about his recent arrival.

Coach Berticevich fires up the basketball team before practice on May 9. (Photo courtesy of Lion Park)

Cesar Ordaz, 20, a business and administration major and member of the De Anza soccer team, was happy that there was such an experienced addition to the athletics department.

“It’s good that he decided to transfer here, sounds like he’s very good,” Ordaz said.

“It sounds like he’s experienced; it’s good that he came here,” said Anan Belsare, 20, a computer science major.

Sean Crowley, 20, a business major and member of the De Anza basketball team, having previously played with Coach Berticevich at Pioneer, transferred from Cañada College upon hearing that Berticevich would be the head coach at De Anza.

“He’s doing everything he can to build up the team right now,” Crowley said. “He has a desire to win.”

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Mylinh Tang, 19, cognitive science major, practicing her discus form at De Anza College on April 25.
De Anza women’s Track & Field prepare for NorCal
Mylinh Tang, 19, cognitive science major and Liam Brennan, 18, business management major practicing discus before a meet on April 25.
Mind set on state
A De Anza badminton player, throwing the flywheel.
Badminton rises up after a rocky start
Logo for the new addition to the sports column, Porch Talk. This graphic includes reference to the Los Angeles baseball team The Dodgers.
Porch Talk: Feb. 26
Logo created for the weekly sports column Porch Talk.
Porch Talk: Feb. 19
Image made using artificial intelligence.
Kansas City Chiefs secure repeat victory in Super Bowl 58 showdown
More in Story Carousel
A pickup truck used by the FHDA Police sits in front of the campus police substation at the Hinson campus center on May 16.
Campus police do not need tasers
Two police vehicles sit parked outside the FHDA polices De Anza substation on May 16.
Campus police already carry guns, but tasers should be their first option
International Workers' Day in Downtown San Jose
Micheline Rosmann in the Porto Alegre river before the flooding, taken on June 12, 2023.
Floods in southern Brazil have destroyed more than 400 cities
Students collecting groceries from the mobile pantry on May 14 in front of the Registration and Student Services building.
Park-It Market keeps relieving students’ grocery needs
Illustration for the podcast The Sports Show with Alex Stoev.
Episode 3 | ‘The Sports Show’ – NBA draft review, NBA first round wrapping up
About the Contributor
Danielius Maslovskis
Danielius Maslovskis, Staff Reporter
I’m taking in this class to polish up on my social and writing skills. I hope to learn about the community this quarter!

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2024 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest