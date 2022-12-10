From left, Sebastian Davila, 24, pushes a Foothill player while Keyshawn Avila, 44, holds the Foothill player back on Nov. 19 at Foothill College’s football stadium.

The De Anza College Mountain Lions faced the Foothill College Owls for the final game of the regular 2022 football season on Saturday Nov. 19, losing 27-13.

After starting 5-1, the Mountain Lions ended their season 5-5. Even with a tough loss to end their season, head coach Joe D’Agostino says that De Anza will come back even stronger with this team next season.

“I’m really proud of the people that are here — we’re good,” D’Agostino said

Steven Alaniz, 21, communication studies and psychology major, plays wide receiver for De Anza. He said he was able to hear the crowd from the sidelines of the game.

“It was very active,” Alaniz said. “Their hearts were in the game just as much as ours.”

The Mountain Lions swung the game’s momentum by scoring a field goal in the second quarter. Defensive back Aisosa Amas, 18, sociology major, used this momentum to intercept a pass from the Foothill offense at the De Anza 36-yard line.

“We came into this game knowing that they were coming out strong and we have to come out stronger,” Amas said. “Our offense started to heat up so we knew that we had to reciprocate their energy.”

The Mountain Lions offense heated up in the third quarter, as De Anza quarterback Antevious Jackson, 21, business major, would run in the end zone for the touchdown.

However, the Mountain Lions could not generate any more points after that. Foothill went on to score a field goal and a final touchdown to seal the game away.

“We just have to be more disciplined,” Amas said.”We need to be more attentive and locked in for next year.”