The following video is an opinion-based commentary regarding the absence of Nick Mattis, the head coach of De Anza’s track and field team, who was placed on administrative paid leave for yet undisclosed reasons. La Voz reporter Abel Tariku addresses Athletics Dean Eric Mendoza and Athletics Director Ron Hannon, criticizing their lack of communication with the team throughout the track and field season. This video also covers the censoring of students who spoke out about Mattis’ absence during the Student Athlete Awards Ceremony on June 15. The censored video has since been deleted off of the De Anza College Athletics website. La Voz is requesting information as to the video’s taking down.