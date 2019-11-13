Star quarterback praises family and football

His parents put him on the soccer team as a child, but another parent suggested to his mom that football seemed more suited to his energetic and rough playing style.

So began the football career of De Anza College’s quarterback, Oliver Svirsky.

Svirsky, 22, social behavioral science major, is one of the older players on the team.

“I remember being the kid in high school that was like, ‘I’m de nitely not gonna stay in [junior college] this long,” says Svirsky. “It’s been a really humbling experience.”

After graduating high school, Svirsky attended San Francisco City Community College.

He played there, though grey shirted his rst year there, meaning his enrollment in classes and participation on the team was postponed until the winter term. His second year, he was redshirted, then got injured.

While simultaneously improving his con dence in the sport, Svirsky’s brother passed away during his time at SFCCC.

Many times after this, Svirsky’s con dence faltered. However, his dedication to his football dream got him through his hardships.