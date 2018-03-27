The voice of De Anza College since 1967

Liveliness, energy at DA Dance Demonstration2 min read

William Roman, Staff Reporter

March 27, 2018

“Take a dance class and save your life.” These are the words that were heard from both Warren Lucas and Vernon Gallegos, dance instructors and hosts of the DA Dance Demonstration held on Thursday, March 22.

What started off gently with a ballet performance soon turned into a highly energetic show. Contemporary, salsa, freestyle and jazz performances wowed, with hip-hop ending the show with a bang.

“I look forward to this every year. I’m really glad they do these because it’s really inspiring,” said audience member and former De Anza College student Maria Espinoza who said she’s seen the show five or six times.

As the night went on, it became more and more clear just what the hosts meant by “Save your life.” A liveliness and energy could be seen in the performers, the kind of feeling one might say they live for.

After the show, Lucas explained that not only do the demonstrations help raise awareness for the De Anza dance community, but they also give students a chance to perform in public to see if they like it.

Despite multiple dancers saying that the performance was one of their better ones, the De Anza dance community is in trouble. There are currently four dance classes that might get cancelled because of low enrollment.

“Monday the 26th might be the deadline. Maybe extended a little but not much more.” Lucas said.

Former De Anza dance club president Arthur Arboleda, 23, English major, also weighed in on the future of the dance club, saying “It’s very uncertain. I’ve been here for like two or three years. I’ve seen what kind of drives away students and what brings them back and I want to say the answer is always love and affection.”

Arboleda said that he and his colleagues do their best to create a loving and attentive environment for their students, and that if all the dance classes were to do so, the De Anza dance community will survive.

Enrollment in the workshop class in particular was emphasized during the evening, with its course number CRN (44582) mentioned multiple times.

Arianna Perez, 20, early childhood education major and current De Anza dance class president, explained what she loves about this particular class, saying “it is student-produced, so under the watch of our class professor Warren Lucas, we have student leadership.”

She also explained that the ultimate goal of the class is to provide a loving environment for fellow dancers to grow; not just as dancers, but as people.

Arboleda wrapped up the interview with a message to the community, saying “It is never too late to take a dance class. You’re never too old and we’re never going to exclude you.”

Photo by William Roman
The workshop class finalizes the DA Dance Demonstration with a bang on March 22 at the Visual & Performing Arts Center at De Anza College.

 

