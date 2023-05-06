Waiting for class to start? Commuting to campus? Need something to listen to and want to stay updated about what’s happening on campus. We’ve got you covered!

Introducing a weekly podcast hosted by Bella McClintock and Justin Fry with segments regarding events and activities, student government, and weekly guests, this podcast has something for every student. Tune in every Friday on the La Voz Instagram or wherever you listen to podcasts, and join us as we reintroduce students to campus.

Contact [email protected] if you would like to write in for our advice talks, nominate a guest, or ask a question.

This week at Students on Campus, we welcome Gina Munoz-Villanueva, as she will talk about her role as a news editor at La Voz News and discuss her involvement within the community.