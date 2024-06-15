Episode 7 | ‘The De Anza Sports Voice’ – Celtics advance to finals, Timberwolves keep season alive

We have guests! Our fellow staff Sonny La and Allan Galeana joined us for this episode.

The Boston Celtics officially swept the Indiana Pacers in the eastern conference finals to get to their second finals in three years, with some controversy added because of Boston’s easy run that got them there.

Minnesota avoids the sweep with a game four win in Dallas to push the series back home and possibly create more momentum.

The season is almost over, only one more team needed to set up the finals match-up.