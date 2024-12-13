Episode 1 | ‘Major Talk’ – Mike Appio, department chair

“Major Talk” is a podcast that highlights the work of De Anza instructors, professors and students; sharing stories and experiences from various majors. It aims to spark meaningful conversations, inspire curiosity and raise awareness about the diverse academic fields at De Anza.

On Dec. 12, Atharva Salkar, La Voz staff, interviewed Mike Appio, department chair and recipient of the 2024 De Anza College Educator of the Year award.