Episode 1 | ‘Major Talk’ – Mike Appio, department chair

Atharva Salkar, La Voz Staff
December 13, 2024
Atharva Salkar

“Major Talk” is a podcast that highlights the work of De Anza instructors, professors and students; sharing stories and experiences from various majors. It aims to spark meaningful conversations, inspire curiosity and raise awareness about the diverse academic fields at De Anza.

On Dec. 12, Atharva Salkar, La Voz staff, interviewed Mike Appio, department chair and recipient of the 2024 De Anza College Educator of the Year award.

About the Contributors
Atharva Salkar
Atharva Salkar, Freelance Illustrator
My duty as a visual artist is to create compelling graphics that will enrich the reading experience of our viewers. This quarter, I aim to visually interpret the stories and lived experiences of the De Anza community, bringing them to life in a creative and impactful way.
Xitlaly Martinez
Xitlaly Martinez, Staff Reporter
My name is Xitlaly Martinez and I study journalism and political science. This quarter I am excited for everything I’m to learn while out on assignment.