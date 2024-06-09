The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
La Voz News
La Voz News

Episode 5 | ‘The De Anza Sports Voice’ – NBA Conference Finals preview. Denver moving on? And more.

Alexander Stoev and Anthony Politi | June 9, 2024
Graphic+for+the+podcast+The+De+Anza+Sports+Voice%2C+hosted+by+Alexander+Stoev+and+Anthony+Politi.
Alexander Stoev
Graphic for the podcast “The De Anza Sports Voice,” hosted by Alexander Stoev and Anthony Politi.
Alexander Stoev and Anthony Politi

Welcome to episode five of “The De Anza Sports Voice,” hosted by Alex Stoev and Anthony Politi.

The NBA playoffs are almost over as we start to close in on the conference finals.

Denver and Dallas each take 3-2 leads in their series, does that mean we are getting a Mavericks versus Nuggets conference finals?

Will the Knicks play the Celtics in the conference finals or will the pacers come back to tie the series?

All of that coming from yours truly, Alex and Anthony.

About the Contributors
Alexander Stoev
Alexander Stoev, Staff Reporter
I’m a very big sports guy; I hope to become a sports analyst one day for either basketball or football, or both. I hope La Voz will help me towards that.
Anthony Politi
Anthony Politi, Staff Reporter
I started to take interest in journalism as a way to get into the sports side of media; my hope for this quarter is to continue improving my writing skills for journalism.

