Episode 9 | ‘The De Anza Sports Voice’ – Boston goes up 2-0, only two wins away from a championship

Welcome to episode nine of “The De Anza Sports Voice,” hosted by Alex Stoev and Anthony Politi.

The return of Kristaps Porzingis really set the tone for the Celtics dominating wins in the first two games of the NBA Finals.

Heading back to Dallas, the Mavs hope to rebound, and in a big way, as a loss in game three would essentially end the series as teams to go down 3-0 in a playoff series are 156-0 all time.

Luka has been dominating while his team has barely done anything.

Celtics are very close to winning their 18th championship and breaking the tie with the Los Angeles Lakers.