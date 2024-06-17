The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
La Voz News
La Voz News

Episode 8 | ‘The De Anza Sports Voice’ – Mavericks move to third ever NBA Finals, final predictions

Alexander Stoev and Anthony Politi | June 17, 2024
Graphic+for+the+podcast+The+De+Anza+Sports+Voice%2C+hosted+by+Alexander+Stoev+and+Anthony+Politi.
Alexander Stoev
Graphic for the podcast “The De Anza Sports Voice,” hosted by Alexander Stoev and Anthony Politi.
Alexander Stoev and Anthony Politi

Welcome to episode eight of “The De Anza Sports Voice,” hosted by Alex Stoev and Anthony Politi.

Dallas dominates game five in Minnesota to advance to their third NBA Finals to play the super-team Celtics.

At last we have finally reached the NBA Finals, and there is a lot of star power in this series.

Luka gets to his first finals, Kyrie making it to his fourth finals trying to win his second championship.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown try to avenge their loss in the 2022 NBA Finals while others are set for this first finals appearance.

Luka and Brown won the conference finals MVPs.

