Welcome to episode six of “The De Anza Sports Voice,” hosted by Alex Stoev and Anthony Politi.

There were some wild finishes to the NBA semi finals series.

The Mavericks and Timberwolves had some huge comebacks to win their closeout games, while the Pacers just couldn’t miss on their way to beating the Knicks in New York in game seven.

Only two of these teams will go to the NBA Finals, who will it be?

Join us as we recap the games and give predictions.