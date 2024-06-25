The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

Episode 11 | ‘The De Anza Sports Voice’ – Celtics win 18th championship, final episode

Alexander Stoev and Anthony Politi | June 25, 2024
Graphic+for+the+podcast+The+De+Anza+Sports+Voice%2C+hosted+by+Alexander+Stoev+and+Anthony+Politi.
Alexander Stoev
Graphic for the podcast “The De Anza Sports Voice,” hosted by Alexander Stoev and Anthony Politi.
Alexander Stoev and Anthony Politi

Welcome to episode nine of “The De Anza Sports Voice,” hosted by Alex Stoev and Anthony Politi.

Even after losing game four by 38 points, the Celtics came out on fire the whole game in game five to clinch the NBA Championship.

The team finished this playoff run with a 16-3 record, second best all time behind the 2017 Warriors.

Jaylen Brown took home the Bill Russell Finals MVP.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the Celtics first ring since 2008, but only their second one since 1986.

This is the final episode of the series so thank you guys so much for showing support in this series. From Alex and Anthony one last time, peace out.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Podcast
Graphic for the podcast The De Anza Sports Voice, hosted by Alexander Stoev and Anthony Politi.
Episode 10 | ‘The De Anza Sports Voice’ - Mountain Lion Award winning special guest: Jordan Leach
Graphic for the podcast The De Anza Sports Voice, hosted by Alexander Stoev and Anthony Politi.
Episode 9 | ‘The De Anza Sports Voice’ – Boston goes up 2-0, only two wins away from a championship
Graphic for the podcast The De Anza Sports Voice, hosted by Alexander Stoev and Anthony Politi.
Episode 8 | ‘The De Anza Sports Voice’ – Mavericks move to third ever NBA Finals, final predictions
Graphic for the podcast The De Anza Sports Voice, hosted by Alexander Stoev and Anthony Politi.
Episode 7 | ‘The De Anza Sports Voice’ – Celtics advance to finals, Timberwolves keep season alive
Graphic for the podcast The De Anza Sports Voice, hosted by Alexander Stoev and Anthony Politi.
Episode 6 | ‘The De Anza Sports Voice’ – Timberwolves-Mavericks, Celtics-Pacers, finals matchups set
Graphic for the podcast The De Anza Sports Voice, hosted by Alexander Stoev and Anthony Politi.
Episode 5 | ‘The De Anza Sports Voice’ – NBA Conference Finals preview. Denver moving on? And more.
More in Story Carousel
Staff work at the Admissions and Records desk on June 20.
Fraudulent student applications flood Admissions and Records office
Jason Schwartz, Mountain Lions football player, outside the Starbucks on Stevens Creek near campus on June 18.
De Anza’s Football star defensive end Jason Schwartz
Seaside view by Bixby Creek Bridge in Monterey on Sep. 4, 2022.
Summer wanderlust: top five spots to explore in California
Jerry West had numerous success as a player and as an executive, passed away at the age of 86 on June 12.
NBA logo representative passes away at the age of 86
From left, Bianca Aguila demonstrates how she cools down her apartment in San Jose on June 17.
Surviving the heat: Bianca Aguila's story in San Jose, California
Two al pastor tacos with rice, beans and horchata at El Halal Amigos on June 12.
El Halal Amigos brings a mix of Latin-inspired food and Halal cuisine
More in Uncategorized
The opening scene to Multimedia Editor, Nello Puelles new video investigation and report on Waymo cars.
A look at Waymo's driverless cars
Characters Diego and Lucía in The Wastelands, awaiting a mysterious beasts return.
“The Wasteland” is a tale of the darkness that lurks in isolation
The Gods We Can Touch by Norwegian pop singer and songwriter AURORA
AURORA’s "The Gods We Can Touch" is an extravagant take on modern pop music
Add headline here
Add headline here
Source: Pixabay
Students debate whether to return to campus in fall quarter
Source: Niki Smith
"The Deep & Dark Blue" tells a beautiful story centered on transgender identity
About the Contributors
Alexander Stoev
Alexander Stoev, Staff Reporter
I’m a very big sports guy; I hope to become a sports analyst one day for either basketball or football, or both. I hope La Voz will help me towards that.
Anthony Politi
Anthony Politi, Staff Reporter
I started to take interest in journalism as a way to get into the sports side of media; my hope for this quarter is to continue improving my writing skills for journalism.

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2024 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest