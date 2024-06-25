Episode 11 | ‘The De Anza Sports Voice’ – Celtics win 18th championship, final episode

Welcome to episode nine of “The De Anza Sports Voice,” hosted by Alex Stoev and Anthony Politi.

Even after losing game four by 38 points, the Celtics came out on fire the whole game in game five to clinch the NBA Championship.

The team finished this playoff run with a 16-3 record, second best all time behind the 2017 Warriors.

Jaylen Brown took home the Bill Russell Finals MVP.

This is the Celtics first ring since 2008, but only their second one since 1986.

This is the final episode of the series so thank you guys so much for showing support in this series. From Alex and Anthony one last time, peace out.