The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

The threat of deepfake

Navigating the digital mirage
Preena Patel, Staff | February 4, 2024
Illustration+of+a+man+with+warped+facial+features+to+visually+represent+the+dangers+of+AI.+Made+with+Canva.
Lauren Linh Bui
Illustration of a man with warped facial features to visually represent the dangers of AI. Made with Canva.

In a time where misinformation spreads like wildfire, the rise of deepfake threatens the very idea of truth and trust in society and risks the reputations of many.

Deepfake are digitally altered media generated with artificial intelligence that blur the lines between fact and fiction with increasingly alarming precision. These doctored videos and audio depict individuals saying and doing things they never did, easily deceiving people.

One of the most concerning aspects of deepfakes is their way of swaying public opinion and influencing important events, such as elections.

As seen recently on social media, many conservative individuals who don’t want people voting for Joe Biden are putting deep fakes of the President saying things he hasn’t said, swaying people’s perception of him. The same happens vice versa, though to a lesser extent.

Story continues below advertisement

The implications of deepfake videos extend beyond the realm of politics and media: They also pose a serious threat to people’s reputations and targets could find themselves involved in scandals or implicated in criminal activities.

Recently, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison for killing her mother, who caused her to have Munchausen by proxy. Blanchard’s story caught the attention of many individuals and gained 8 million followers on Instagram.

Now that she has been released, opposed deepfakers released a video of her rejecting an offer from reality star Natalie Nunn to host the reunion of the reality show, “Baddies.” The doctored screenshots also painted Blanchard in a bad light for “exposing” the reality star. This led to backlash from many on social media. However, both Nunn and Blanchard have denied that this conversation ever happened.

Also, renowned singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has become a target of AI-generated porn, a specific type of deepfake technology. Evil people in the world took pornographic movies and pasted Swift’s face on one of the porn actresses, making it look as if Swift had been in these films.

Swift emphasized the invasive nature of these manipulated videos in a recent interview and shared that it “violated her privacy and also perpetuated harmful narratives.” Swift even went on to speak with President Biden and asked that legislation be passed to make this illegal.

Such malicious creations not only undermines Swift’s rights but also contributes to the culture of exploitation and objectification, posing a serious threat to the mental health and well-being of people, especially children and teenagers. These kinds of acts will affect young people’s mental health in the long run.

This being allowed to happen without the fear of being prosecuted is disgusting and our politicians need to do something about this to help people.

Software companies have made efforts to develop detection mechanisms for this issue, however, deepfake technology is improving so quickly that these companies are having trouble combating it. The fight against deepfakes requires collaboration between technology companies, politicians and people within our society.

We must confront the menace of deepfake head-on, safeguarding truth and trust in our digital world for generations to come.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Donald Trump’s disqualification from several primary ballots marks the start of a long hopeful election
Donald Trump’s disqualification from several primary ballots marks the start of a long hopeful election
Cracked glass with what appears to be a bullet hole at Mountain View Transit Station.
We will not wait for the next school shooting
Not Asian Enough: Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora
'Not Asian Enough': Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora
This illustration is generated by Canvas artificial intelligence technology.
The Roarackle: Make Tesla California's newest religion for a win-win
Ashley Love Djnaedis basic clothing rack.
Footnotes on Fashion | Basics
A screenshot of one of the moments in the Race Highlights | 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix video posted on Formula 1 Youtube.
Las Vegas Grand Prix should refund time and money for the recent failure of the long-awaited Free Practice 1
More in Personal Opinion
DA Voices: Whats your ick?
DA Voices: What's your "ick"?
Lack of resources hurts students on the race to transfer
Lack of resources hurts students on the race to transfer
Staff picks: Favorite album of all time
Staff picks: Favorite album of all time
Will online dating find you a soulmate? 
Will online dating find you a soulmate? 
Heartbroken by mass shootings, we need to be prepared
Heartbroken by mass shootings, we need to be prepared
Tattoos are not meant for everyone, but they are meant for me
Tattoos are not meant for everyone, but they are meant for me
More in Story Carousel
A drawing of the new movie’s “Plastics”, Karen Shetty played by Avantika Vandanapu (left), Regina George played by Reneé Rapp (center) and Gretchen Wieners played by Bebe Wood (right).
‘Mean Girls’: A review
A look at Nirvana Soul’s open mic night
Illustration of a bear with paper beside it, made with artificial intelligence via OpenArt.
New California laws to know
Fans of both the 49ers and Lions sit inside Levi Stadium on Jan. 28, waiting for the game to start.
49ers win NFC Championship 34-31 after 17 point second half comeback
The hired nurses move around conference room A & B while they prepared to take in donators.
De Anza College’s students gather, donate blood
Two Pekoe teas sit on the bar in front of the Pekoe logo on Jan. 28.
Pekoe Tea Bar: A review
About the Contributors
Preena Patel, Staff Reporter
Hi! I am a senior at both UCSD & De Anza. Some of my passions include playing instruments, playing & watching sports, surfing, and baking.
Lauren Linh Bui, Copy Editor
Lauren Linh Bui is a sophomore at De Anza College pursuing journalism. Lauren's ambition as a journalist is to amplify underrepresented voices and use her influence to create social change. She was proud to be the editor-in-chief in fall 2023 and is now enjoying life on her backpacking trip to her homeland, Vietnam. She is contributing to La Voz this quarter as a Copy Editor. She is dedicated to increasing the paper’s visibility and continuing to uphold the La Voz mission as the voice of the De Anza serving community.

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2024 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest