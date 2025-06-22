The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Death of ‘High Value Women’

End the dark femininity rhetoric
Katelyn Yoo, Guest Writer | June 22, 2025
Grayson Baker
Deceptively, “dark femininity” does not empower a woman. Rather, a woman will be puppeted to conform to performance, manipulation, competition and ego. It is oppression repackaged and is detrimental to a relationship.

This is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily reflect the views of La Voz News.

“Always make him earn your attention,” “He should worship you” and “Detach, it gives you control.”

It does not take long to see one of these phrases while scrolling on social media. Content creators, such as thewizardliz and shera7, disguise manipulation and entitlement under “dark femininity” or being a “high value woman,” which tells women to combat contemporary misogyny with “confidence.”

However, what they and many other women fail to realize is that the “high value women” concept is not empowerment, it is a toxic illusion that encourages exploitation and hypocrisy — pressuring women to behave a certain way, not always in their best interest.

This toxic advice hurts women in relationships the most because, even though it claims to “protect” them, it frames relationships as power struggles rather than partnerships.

According to the freelance writer Savannah M. Rubalcava in “The Issue with Labeling Men and Women as ‘High Value,'” these labels objectify partners and trivialize the relationship.

By suggesting someone is ‘high value,’ you evaluate another person’s worth without taking yourself into account alongside this person, contrary to how relationships work. Relationships, at the very least, are about two people.”

These superficial labels ultimately lead to disconnect, distrust and emotional burnout in relationships, especially for women seeking love and intimacy.

Although it is important for men to pay in early dating as a demonstration of their willingness to protect and provide, it is not their responsibility to fund you.

If you treat a man like a bank, he will treat you like a customer. This transactional attitude focuses on individual gain rather than mutual respect and genuine generosity.

By perceiving a partner based on their resources rather than their personhood, dark femininity employs the same exploitative tactics women often accuse men of using. Just like how women are more than just a body, men are more than just a wallet; mutual respect and connection requires reciprocation.

Though originally intended to combat female exploitation by promoting self-respect and standards, it is now the ying to the “red pill” yang. Both view the other gender as opportunistic, value dominance over partnership, and emphasize emotional detachment — perpetuating a cycle of prejudice and loneliness.

It is time for women to stop accepting advice that rewards superficiality and masks insecurity as strength. True empowerment does not come from manipulating others and being detached — it comes from self-awareness, authenticity, and integrity.

Rather than striving to be a “high value woman” by a content creator’s definition, choose to be a whole, self-respecting person who builds relationships on mutual value, not transactions. Let us stop mimicking the very behaviors we criticize, and start defining worth on honest and meaningful terms.

Katelyn Yoo, 21, English major, is a guest contributor for La Voz.

Katelyn Yoo is an aspiring journalist with a passion for storytelling and building connections through stories. With a background in English, she is eager to explore the dynamic world of news reporting and believes in the power of journalism to inform and inspire communities and is committed to honing her skills this quarter.
Grayson is an aspiring nutrition scientist who believes in the power of an informed public.