Money buys happiness on Valentines Day

No form of currency can buy you happiness, but when Valentine’s Day comes around money is the name of the game.

According to an annual report done by the National Retail Federation, Valentine’s Day spending is projected to be around $20.7 billion for 2019. This tops the previous record of $19.7 billion set in 2016. According to the same NRF report, the U.S. consumer will spend on average around $162 this holiday.

I’ve previously spent over $150 on a significant other for Valentine’s Day, and for a minimum wage high school student, that wasn’t easy. Love and happiness did play a large part and I did want to spend that money, but that decision was mostly based on a societal expectation, not love.

Think back to when you were growing up – there was an expectation to bring valentine cards to school and share candy with your all of your classmates. Since Valentine’s Day is considered the “holiday of love”, this concept was practiced and emphasized in school.

But there was always something materialistic involved such as valentine cards and chocolate.

Now as an adult, if you have a significant other this concept is blown up to epic proportions. Simple things such as cards and candy evolve.

Jewelry, which is not cheap and is noted by the NRF as the best-selling Valentine’s Day gift, comes into play. Flowers, food and entire dates come into play. The types of gifts you can buy is endless, but the big picture remains the same: money is so often tied to Valentine’s Day.

In the end, money can buy you happiness, but only on Valentine’s Day. So enjoy it – eat chocolate, practice love, but don’t forget to spend!