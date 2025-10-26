The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Related Image
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

La Voz recognized for excellence at JACC

Journalism students took part in the regional conference to compete, build skills and connect with industry professionals
Wylder Robison, La Voz Staff
October 26, 2025
Courtesy of Betsy Gebhart
La Voz staff hold up their awards at the end of the JACC conference at San Jose State University on Oct. 26.

 La Voz staff won 31 awards at the Journalism Association of Community Colleges NorCal Regional Conference at San Jose State University on Oct. 25.

This breaks its previous record of 27 awards at the annual regional conference — first set in 2005, which the paper only recently tied in 2023 and 2024 — as well as its record for most first place finishes, with seven this year.

The awards recognized work submitted to JACC within the past year, including best photo essay, news story, sports photo, sports story and more.

The conference gave students from Northern California community colleges a chance to compete and network with fellow student journalists, while learning from industry professionals and news organizations.

David DeBolt, editor at Bay Area News Group, said events like this are helpful for student journalists’ growth, highlighting the value of local journalism today.

La Voz staff prepare to take notes and write questions for the keynote speakers at SJSU on Oct. 25. (Frank Mayers)

“There are news deserts up and down the state,” DeBolt said. “I want my paper to go into the towns that are not being covered, really get in there and do some impactful reporting.”

Annie Sciacca, an investigative journalist and journalism professor at Contra Costa College, said reporters play a key role in bearing witness to and documenting acts of free speech such as protests.

“One way we can (lift up voices) is by covering protests, that is a real action,” Sciacca said.

JACC Student President Gregory Hawthorn led a discussion with editors-in-chief from college newspapers about improving newsroom skills and reaching wider audiences.

Hawthorn said conferences like these and discussions between different newsrooms ultimately help everyone “improve and learn from others,” which positively impacts journalism as a whole.

Aerin Haro, staff writer at Diablo Valley College, said she was grateful to learn more about how to stay safe as a journalist.

“In this day and age, where the internet connects us all, we have more likely chances of being (doxxed) and our information being spread,” Haro said.

From left, photojournalist and Coyote Media Collective co-founder Amir Aziz; Cityside reporter Ashley McBride; Bay Area News Group reporter Shomik Mukherjee, with Citrus College student media adviser Patrick Schmidt standing behind him; and Bay Area News Group editor Dave DeBolt speak about the importance of student journalism as keynote speakers at SJSU on Oct. 25. (Ann Penalosa)

Haro said it is important for journalists to be taught how to keep themselves safe physically and mentally.

Dylan Cooper, 18, reporter for The Oak Leaf, said he loves journalism because he gets to write consistently.

“It’s not like writing a book, where you have to sit down for a while and then, after a year or two, getting that out there — every week you might be publishing,” Cooper said.

Richard Craig, adviser to the Spartan Daily at SJSU, said the best way to get new journalists to want to do more than they think they can is to show them what’s possible with their reporting. 

“When they see what’s possible, they think, ‘Damn, why don’t we do this?” Craig said.

Attendees also participated in workshops on topics ranging from protest coverage and global reporting to pursuing journalism as a career, as well as five on-the-spot competitions in news and opinion writing, feature photography, copy editing and social media.

La Voz will also attend the Associated Collegiate Press Spring National College Media Conference in San Francisco March 5-7, which will be held in conjunction with JACC and the California College Media Association.

What La Voz took home:

Twenty-six publication awards:

  • General Excellence – Newspaper: La Voz Staff
  • General Excellence – Online: La Voz Staff
  • -Sports Game Story: First place — Orly Bryan, Xitlaly Martinez, Mitchell Park
  • Feature Story (non-profile): Honorable mention — Mariana Frias Da Costa
  • Critical Review: First place — Tommy Ngo; honorable mention — Tommy Ngo
  • Opinion Story: Third place — Mariana Frias Da Costa
  • Photo Story/Essay: First place — Sarah Atito, Carolyn Zhao
  • Online Photo Story/Essay: Third place — Wylder Robison, Frank Mayers, Matilda Whelan; honorable mention — Frank Mayers
  • Sports Action Photo: Second place — Frank Mayers
  • Sports Feature Photo: Fourth place — Averie Choi
  • News Photo: First place — Ann Peñalosa
  • Feature Photo: Second place — Frank Mayers; honorable mention — Frank Mayers
  • Environmental Portrait: First place — Gavin Rust; honorable mention — Aidai Boobekova
  • Photo Illustration: Honorable mention — Veronica Thant; honorable mention — Atharva Salkar
  • Illustration: First place — Alice Shen
  • Editorial Cartoon: Third place — Brooklyn Coyle
  • Editorial: Fourth place — La Voz Editorial Board
  • Inside Page Layout: First place — Brooklyn Coyle; Second place — Brooklyn Coyle
  • Webcast/Broadcast News Show: Second place — Seanna Henry, Reymond Castañeda, Allan Galeana, Ann Peñalosa, Mitchell Park, Ashley Kang; Fourth place — Orly Bryan, Gordon Yang, Gavin Rust, Ashley Kang, Xitlaly Martinez, Ann Peñalosa

Five on-the-spot awards:

  • Copy Editing: Second place — Ann Peñalosa; honorable mention — Xitlaly Martinez
  • News Writing: Third place — Xitlaly Martinez
  • Social Media: First place — Laila Sedan, Kinjal Dhandar, Gordon Yang, Atharva Salkar
  • Opinion Writing: Second place — Carolyn Zhao

La Voz staff collectively gathered quotes and contributed to the production of this story.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
DASG President Jayven Huang, 19, computer science major, going over business item 2 regarding club day at the senate meeting on Oct. 8.
Fee hike boosts DASG budget by $80,000, doubles reserves
All members of the San Jose City Council, including Mayor Mahan, who sits in the center of the stage on Sept. 30.
ICE Agents de-masked in San Jose
Staff members guide new residents through the move-in process, and students walk to their apartments on the first official day of student move-in, Sept. 19.
Students move in as McClellan Terrace tenants prepare to leave
Fact Friday: Oct. 10
Fact Friday: Oct. 10
The rear entrance to the De Anza College administration building on Tuesday, Oct. 7.
Administration’s reorganization plan draws mixed response
Two students walking through parking lot A. Students and visitors can park for free in non-staff spaces through fall quarter, on Oct. 9.
New parking permit requirements coming winter quarter
More in Story Carousel
Best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
Best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
An hourglass shows glitter falling and Taylor Swift’s album covers, symbolizing a diminishing career. The graphic reads “Tick Tock, Taylor” and “The stage is bright, the crowd is quiet.”
Taylor Swift’s 'The Life of a Showgirl' falls flat
Fact Friday: Oct. 24
Fact Friday: Oct. 24
Forward Eric Serrano (De Anza No.22) prepares to trap the ball in front of Monterey Peninsula's backup goalie, and defender Pimental Guy (MPC No.3) at De Anza on Oct. 21.
Men’s soccer marks record 11-goal game
Women’s soccer players run positional drills during practice Oct. 6, at the De Anza College soccer field.
Women's soccer aims for improvement despite rough start
Students leave the Hub after collecting groceries, snacks and other essentials.
A fresh start for the Hub
About the Contributors
Wylder Robison
Wylder Robison, Editor-in-Chief
I have a passion for journalism and I love being outdoors. I have high hopes for this quarter and La Voz news, what we do is very important and I’m excited to lead it.
Mariana Frias Da Costa
Mariana Frias Da Costa, Opinion Editor
Passionate about all things involving people and poetry, I am thrilled to join La Voz a second quarter. La Voz is at the heart of our campus community and I am honored to be part of the team that keeps it beating!
Frank Mayers
Frank Mayers, Freelance Digital Producer
Frank is an aerospace engineering student and award winning student photojournalist returning to La Voz to help use his lens to tell stories that matter to the De Anza community. In his free time he practices shotokan karate and enjoys nature and spaceflight photography.
Ann Penalosa
Ann Penalosa, Copy Editor
Ann drinks gabunomi. She also writes…and edits “Fact Friday.” Scroll down on her page to get to her writing.