October 2019 News Briefs

Session supports children held in detention centers

Belinda Hernandez Arriaga, a professor at the University of San Francisco, will speak on Oct. 15 about the treatment of children in detention centers. She is joined by graduate students who are participating in a humanitarian mission for children in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers in Texas.

The event is accepting donations of socks, underwear, backpacks, coloring books, small toys, Target gift cards and money, either to the event, or to the Equity and Engagement Division office in MLC 250.

The event is part of the Undocumented Student Week of Action from Oct. 14 to 18. The week aims to raise awareness about the struggles of undocumented immigrants and fight for programs that support them.

The event is sponsored by the De Anza Latinx Association, Higher Education for AB 540 Students and Bay Area Border Relief.

The session is held in Conference rooms A and B in the Hinson Campus Center from 1 to 3 p.m.

Annual crime report available

The Foothill-De Anza Police Department 2019 Annual Security Report displayed crime statistics on both college campuses from 2016-2018.

According to the Clery statistics, on-campus crime at De Anza is higher than crime at at Foothill.

In 2018, there were two reported cases of hate crimes at De Anza and none at Foothill. Again in 2018, De Anza had 16 arrests related to drug violations, and Foothill had five drug arrests.

The report provides information on how to report crimes in-person, anonymously and by phone.

The Clery Act includes a breakdown of campus emergency notifications, student safety, access to campus facilities and education regarding sexual assault, harassment, drug and alcohol abuse and domestic violence.

The security report is available to the public online at www.fhda.edu. A paper copy can be requested from the FHDA Police Department in room HC175 in the De Anza Hinson campus center.