La Voz News
La Voz News
La Voz News
Hip-hop takes center stage: students dance to a new beat

Tommy Ngo and Xitlaly Martinez | October 22, 2024
Tommy Ngo

Hip-hop dance has become an exciting avenue of self-expression and is rapidly gaining popularity among students, and now they are diving into the techniques and rhythms of hip-hop to fulfill their physical education requirement.

La Voz News explores the dance studio to chat with students and the instructor about their experiences. We had the opportunity to attend Club Day, where we watched a performance by the hip-hop club members that showcased the dynamic and vibrant local hip-hop scene.

This report was contributed by Xitlaly Martinez.

Produced and edited by Tommy Ngo.

Xitlaly Martinez
Xitlaly Martinez, Staff Reporter
My name is Xitlaly Martinez and I study journalism and political science. This quarter I am excited for everything I’m to learn while out on assignment.