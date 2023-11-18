Women’s volleyball team lost a close game to Cabrillo College

Gallery | 8 Photos Molly Crosby and Karina Mota are trying to block the ball, taken on Oct. 25. (Pierre Whitsey)

De Anza women’s volleyball returned home to compete and lost 3-1 against the Seahawks of Cabrillo College on Oct. 25.

The Mountain Lions were in a battle from the start of the first set, going back and forth before losing a set of 23-25. Then, they snatched back momentum, stealing the second set 25-23 from the Seahawks, who had a multiple point lead before the lines went their run.

The Mountain Lions went on to lose the next two sets with scores of 25-15 and 25-13, respectively, concluding the match 3-1, leaving the Mountain Lions with a record of 8-15 afterwards.

Setter Itzel Jimenez, 19, civil engineering major, said that she thinks the team can do better if they avoid mistakes learned from today.

“I would say today’s game started off with more mistakes than anything,” Jimenez said. “We could’ve done better in the sense of things like team effort and trying to have more urgency to win the game, but I think that we can definitely do better with that going forward.”

Outside hitter Karina Mota, 19, kinesiology major, said that the team could have better dynamics if they tried working together.

“I think overall we’ve noticed that our issue isn’t physical or technical skills,” Mota said. “But we’re gonna (going to) try to get together and try new things in order to bring our energy up.”

Setter Sydney Su, 18, computer science major, said that the team is bonding as the season goes on.

“We went outside and had a talk about what we can do to improve our team chemistry, so you can see it throughout the game,” Su said. “The first couple games were not as good as far as trust. We are trying new things like team bonding and doing more things to get together and stay sharp.”

As of Nov. 18, the women’s volleyball team’s overall performance is 10-18.

Stat Leaders

Assists: Sydney Su #29

Kills: Karina Mota #12

Digs: McKenzie Bell #9

Service Aces: Itzel Jimenez and Janelle Langarica