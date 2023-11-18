The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

Women’s volleyball team lost a close game to Cabrillo College

Pierre Whitsey, Freelancer | November 18, 2023
Jessica+Bryant+laughs+and+celebrates+with+the+team.
Pierre Whitsey
Jessica Bryant laughs and celebrates with the team.
4xuB9hbwBZIfA6iLE21kHxU17Z16PfsLtypbF9bu
Gallery | 8 Photos
Molly Crosby and Karina Mota are trying to block the ball, taken on Oct. 25. (Pierre Whitsey)

De Anza women’s volleyball returned home to compete and lost 3-1 against the Seahawks of Cabrillo College on Oct. 25.

The Mountain Lions were in a battle from the start of the first set, going back and forth before losing a set of 23-25. Then, they snatched back momentum, stealing the second set 25-23 from the Seahawks, who had a multiple point lead before the lines went their run.

The Mountain Lions went on to lose the next two sets with scores of 25-15 and 25-13, respectively, concluding the match 3-1, leaving the Mountain Lions with a record of 8-15 afterwards.

Setter Itzel Jimenez, 19, civil engineering major, said that she thinks the team can do better if they avoid mistakes learned from today.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would say today’s game started off with more mistakes than anything,” Jimenez said. “We could’ve done better in the sense of things like team effort and trying to have more urgency to win the game, but I think that we can definitely do better with that going forward.”

Outside hitter Karina Mota, 19, kinesiology major, said that the team could have better dynamics if they tried working together.

“I think overall we’ve noticed that our issue isn’t physical or technical skills,” Mota said. “But we’re gonna (going to) try to get together and try new things in order to bring our energy up.”

Setter Sydney Su, 18, computer science major, said that the team is bonding as the season goes on.

“We went outside and had a talk about what we can do to improve our team chemistry, so you can see it throughout the game,” Su said. “The first couple games were not as good as far as trust. We are trying new things like team bonding and doing more things to get together and stay sharp.”

As of Nov. 18, the women’s volleyball team’s overall performance is 10-18.

Stat Leaders
Assists: Sydney Su #29
Kills: Karina Mota #12
Digs: McKenzie Bell #9
Service Aces: Itzel Jimenez and Janelle Langarica

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Itzel Jimenez, on the far right, is flying to serve, taken on Nov. 8.
Women’s volleyball leads early against the Monterey Peninsula Lobos, gets reverse swept
Mens soccer team dominated against the Monterey Peninsula College Lobo
Men's soccer team dominated against the Monterey Peninsula College Lobo
Midfielder Jennifer Izaca, 19, keeps the ball away from a Foothill player in the second half.
Women’s soccer bittersweet loses 2-0 against the Foothill Owls on sophomore night
Womens volleyball coach Dawnis Guevara stands for the national anthem before the Oct. 27 game against City College of San Francisco.
Mountain Lions reflect on season, get ready for playoffs, state
De Anzas womens cross country team prepares to begin their lap at practice at the track stadium on Monday, Oct. 23.
Cross country racing to NorCal and state
Track and field students and coaches meet up with Chancellor Lee Lambert to talk about the lack of communication over the firing and suspension of three coaches on Sept. 27 at room L47.
Frustrated over the absence of three track and field coaches, athletes and coaches speak up to the Chancellor
More in Story Carousel
DA Voices: Whats your ick?
DA Voices: What's your "ick"?
Lack of resources kills students on the race to transfer
Lack of resources kills students on the race to transfer
The Guardians, a memorial to Operation Red Wings, honors two Navy Seals: Matthew Axelson and James Suh.
Cupertino reflects on the significance of Veterans Day
The Dia De Los Muertos Altar honors the lives of those who have passed. The artwork was created by the De Anza Latinx Association (DALA), Higher Education for AB540 Students (HEFAS) and the Pride Center.
Euphrat Museum’s ‘Facing Home’ exhibition honors the passing of loved ones
Umoja offers merchandise freebies for participants, such as shirts, notebooks, backpacks, water bottles, and stationery, at the entrance of the Meet and Greet event on Nov. 1.
Black student Meet and Greet bridges boundaries, builds community
President Holmes to be considered for Herkimer College
President Holmes to be considered for Herkimer College
More in Volleyball
The current softball field to be converted into a beach volleyball facility.
Planning begins for De Anza’s first beach volleyball facility
Middle-blocker Molly Vainish spikes the ball past the Gavilan block in a 3-1 home win at De Anza College on Nov. 3.
De Anza women's volleyball wins 3-1 against Gavilan Rams
De Anza women's volleyball wins 3-0 against Canada College
Kayla Thor and Nia Burns missing a attack from Foothill.
Women's volleyball win a tight game with confidence
De Anza womens volleyball captain Kaitlyn Keller prepares to serve the ball.
Volleyball captain: Leader at net, off court
Volleyball loses match 3-0 against Gavilan
Volleyball loses match 3-0 against Gavilan
About the Contributor
Pierre Whitsey, Freelancer
Hello, I am Pierre Whitsey, Master of None. Photographer/Videographer

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2023 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest