DA Voices Athlete Edition: What should the mascot be and why?

Bhuvaneshwari Natarajan, Staff Reporter
November 21, 2019

Gallery|4 Photos
Andres Garcia, 20, criminal justice major - soccer
"I think the mascot change idea is pretty good because I did not know what a Don is until I got here. Among the finalists, I would go for the Grizzlies because they are mean and intimidating."
