Football Midseason Update

After a rocky start, the De Anza College football team has come back swinging at the midseason point. The team is currently 4-2 with aspirations of taking back to back American-Pacific 7 championship titles.

“The team is developing and starting to come together as a unit after a slow start,” head coach Tony Santos said. “I believe we have an excellent team and we strive daily to achieve our team goals.”

The season opened on Sept. 7 with a rough defeat on the road versus Reedley College, with the final score being 47-28. The team went on to play Merced College the next week and ended up losing 21-20 at home.

Since then, De Anza has been red-hot. They won their past four games versus Gavilan College, College of the Redwoods, Los Medanos College, and Contra Costa College.

The team has won by exceptional margins in the past four games, with scores such as 43-6 versus Contra Costa and 35-17 versus College of the Redwoods.

De Anza currently sits at the top of the American-Pacific 7 league standings with a record of 3-0 in their conference. Sitting below them in second place with a record of 1-0 is De Anza’s sister college Foothill.

“I am extremely proud to be the head football coach at De Anza College,” said Santos.

Here at the midseason mark, the team has potential to strive well and continue the rest of their season with more sweeping victories for De Anza.

The team hopes to add onto their four-game win streak on Saturday, Oct 26 at 1 p.m. versus Monterey Peninsula College at home.