The Pentagon’s new media policy hurts transparency

Needing Pete Hegseth’s approval to cover stories harms journalists’ responsibility to inform the public
Nicole Vargas, La Voz Staff
November 16, 2025
Atharva Salkar
The new policy aims to restrict journalists from reporting on issues not approved by the Pentagon.

This is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily reflect the views of La Voz News.

Under the new memo, the Pentagon can remove journalists who attempt to report information that has not been approved by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. It is one of the most repressive media policies the Trump administration has implemented.

President Trump appears more welcoming to right-wing podcasters than an actual diverse range of journalists, according to The Guardian. 

Sean Parnell, a Pentagon spokesperson, called it a “pragmatic step to internally review the department’s processes for communicating with Congress.” But the policy also restricts qualified, impartial journalists and favors coverage from outlets with overly favorable views of the administration.

This massive change suggests the Pentagon has no respect for the journalists who have covered it for years.

Propaganda is taking up the space once reserved for independent reporting. 

Many journalists have returned their Pentagon press badges rather than comply with the new policy.

It shows that journalists still have ethics and backbone. Now with a lack of access, who knows what will happen to coverage regarding the Pentagon. 

Parnell described the journalists returning their press badges as having a “full blown meltdown, crying victim online.”

This is deeply ironic, considering some conservatives who supported the Trump administration have given up press access to the Pentagon as well because they feel they cannot do their jobs.

It’s not easy to be a journalist covering the Trump Administration.If reporters can’t cover the news freely and accurately, public trust has no chance of recovering.

