Beating the winter blues

Is it just me, or does your will to live pack her bags and disappear the second the sun starts to set at 5p.m.? One minute you’re thriving, the next you’re stuffing your face in desserts trying to fight the urge to hibernate in your satin sheets until April.

If you, too, feel like Sandy Cheeks in that one episode of Spongebob, you might be experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder also known as SAD.

SAD is a type of depression that shows up during certain seasons, usually when the sun decides to ghost the world. With less sunlight, your internal clock gets thrown off, your serotonin dips and your mood can tank, leaving you feeling tired, numb, unmotivated and distant.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, other symptoms include having low energy, changes in appetite, oversleeping, and feeling down for most days or even everyday.

If this sounds familiar, don’t worry you’re not broken. It’s a natural response to the changing environment around you. Here are some ways to help you get through this that don’t include booking a one way trip to Turks and Caicos.

1. Get some vitamin D

SAD is linked to less sunlight, so any kind of sun exposure is always a great idea.

Spend time outdoors whenever you can.

Open your blinds to let some natural light in.

Even just 15 minutes daily can help.

2. Move your body

Exercise releases endorphins which helps boost your mood, reduce stress and help fight anxiety and depression, making it a great way to get your mind off whatever you’re worried about.

Go for a walk, preferably with your headphones on full blast (double points if the sun is out).

Stretch in your room.

Dance terribly to 90’s music.

Try a new workout class.

Plan activities with your friends such as sports, gym sessions, city walks or escape rooms.

3. Keep in touch/Keep a routine

Depression is a compulsive liar. It tells you your goals are out of reach and that you’re not capable. It isolates you and makes socializing feel impossible. You can return fire by:

Spending time with your loved ones.

Calling someone who makes you laugh.

Aiming for consistent sleep hours.

Getting hot chocolate every Thursday after class.

Studying in a cozy place.

Having a day in the week dedicated to doing things that make you happy.

Completing little tasks one step at a time.

Keeping promises you make to yourself.

4. Positive affirmations

Gaslight yourself into happiness by repeating powerful affirmations to yourself on a regular basis. Get creative and align them with the hopes and dreams you have for yourself!

“I am worthy of love, peace, and happiness.”

“I am stronger than the challenges I face.”

“I embrace my struggles and will make something special out of them.”

“I am capable of achieving anything I set my mind to.”

“I am limitless.”

5. Self Care

Taking care of your mind, body and soul can help restore your well-being, especially if you’re feeling burnt out. You don’t need a $200 spa day to practice self-care. Pampering yourself is unique to every person, but it can look like:

Taking a long shower and lathering yourself in scented lotion.

Lighting candles for some aroma therapy.

Eating your favorite meal.

Reading a new book in your favorite pair of pajamas.

Gaming with your best friends.

Putting on a face mask while doing school work.

Playing a board game with your favorite people.

Rewatching your favorite comforts shows

Everyone handles seasonal depression differently, so these tips may or may not work for you. If you’re still struggling, contact a mental health professional. Psychology Today, the world’s largest publisher focused on human behavior, has a tool on its website where you can search for licensed therapists and psychiatrists in your area.

Disclaimer: this list was not created by a licensed mental health professional.