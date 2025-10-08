The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Related Image
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Sabrina Carpenter is not a feminist icon

Her new album is sexual and contains submissive undertones, but does that mean she’s anti-feminist
Yosselyn Garcia Rodas, La Voz Staff
October 8, 2025
Yosselyn Garcia Rodas
Sabrina Carpenter’s “Man’s Best Friend” album cover with the text “Feminist Icon or Anti-Feminist?”

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Man’s Best Friend” did not do anything for the feminist movement but it also didn’t set the movement back. 

She has drastically rebranded herself from a Disney girl to leaning into her sexual appeal. With her stage outfits and song lyrics, her brand and image has become very controversial. Especially with the album’s cover, a photo of her on her knees as a man grabs a fistful of her hair. 

While she isn’t doing anything revolutionary for feminism, feminism stands for women having the freedom of choice. 

Everyone is within their rights to have opinions on anything, including her music and lyricism. But disagreeing with her music and image choices does not automatically make her regressive or patriarchal.

Many users on various social media sites have accused Carpenter of catering to the male gaze, promoting regressive stereotypes and even threatening women’s safety at large. “Insanely misogynistic imagery”, wrote one Instagram user, according to  The Guardian.

Many people believe that she is glamorizing traditional gender roles, or even promoting sexist gender stereotypes in her album cover. 

Carpenter said  in an interview with the New York Post that her interpretation of the artwork is “being in on your lack of control and when you want to be in control,” adding that being a “young woman, you’re just as aware of when you’re in control as when you’re not.”

Carpenter’s image and brand has become increasingly tied to her sexuality. Her album cover and many of her performances include her own experiences and wants. 

The album cover is directly influenced by her own desires. She chooses to be submissive in her relationships, handing over control to her partner and letting herself be dominated.

Sabrina Carpenter is not a feminist icon, but that doesn’t mean she is enforcing misogynistic stereotypes. Her album cover, music and brand is not doing anything for the feminist movement, but it doesn’t have to. 

Her music and image is self-expression, she controls what she makes and puts out to the media. Her music and image is not feminist or revolutionary by any means, but not everything a woman creates has to be.

Feminism is all about equality, being able to make choices and have the freedom to live by those choices. Whether that means choosing to go against societal expectations or living by them. 

The whole point of feminism is to have a choice, and if that means taking on the submissive role in the bedroom, is that really so bad? 

There are so many more pressing issues going on in the world right now. If we want to talk about women’ s rights being set back we should start with the President of the United States and State Governors around the nation who have already attacked women’ s reproductive rights.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinions
One act of political violence creates an endless loop of violence and further divides our country.
A reflection of the tragedy of Charlie Kirk’s death
The current trend favors majors that lead to social status and large salaries. But, if we reexamine education as a valuable means for transformation, perhaps we can revive the English degree.
English degrees still matter
Summer flings can teach us lessons or even change who we become.
Summer flings
Sarah Gibbs, 20, mechanical engineering major, standing in front of the trees at the A quad on Sept. 23.
DA Voices- 'What is your favorite place on campus?'
Melanie Contreras-Maheda, 21, diagnostic medical sonography major, standing in the S quad on September 23.
DA Voices- 'What is an achievement that you are proud of?'
Stepping into professional spaces, De Anza could become a powerful college worth listening to and a peer to other well known institutions.
A degree isn’t enough — students deserve a name they can be proud of
More in Personal Opinion
Deceptively, "dark femininity" does not empower a woman. Rather, a woman will be puppeted to conform to performance, manipulation, competition and ego. It is oppression repackaged and is detrimental to a relationship.
Death of ‘high value women'
Women's History Month is the time to reflect on female empowerment and self-advocacy.
Let's celebrate every woman during Women's History Month
Sonny La poses for a photo at his graduation from Yerba Buena High School in 1995.
Community college is the best choice for high school grads
When standing at a crossroads, it can be difficult to honor your beliefs when life presents desirable distractions.
Choosing between my desires and purpose: will I ever get it right?
Love Voz: zip code dating
Love Voz: zip code dating
How to: job interview
How to: job interview
More in Story Carousel
The rear entrance to the De Anza College administration building on Tuesday, Oct. 7.
Administration’s reorganization plan draws mixed response
Two students walking through parking lot A. Students and visitors can park for free in non-staff spaces through fall quarter, on Oct. 9.
New parking permit requirements coming winter quarter
Foothill-De Anza College board of trustee members listen and discuss upcoming events for Undocumented Student Action Week during their meeting on Monday, Oct. 6.
District hosts Undocumented Student Week
Ayla Cakisic (De Anza No. 1), 19, biology major, jumps to make a hit as De Anza teammates prepare to defend on Oct. 1.
Women’s volleyball sweeps CCSF 3-0
DASG exceeds leadership training budget, pulls $7,570 from reserves
DASG exceeds leadership training budget, pulls $7,570 from reserves
Fact Friday: Oct. 3
Fact Friday: Oct. 3
About the Contributor
Yosselyn Garcia Rodas
Yosselyn Garcia Rodas, Staff Reporter
Hi! I’m Yosselyn and I have always dreamed of writing stories that reach and connect to people all around me. I am passionate about human connection and writing about things that matter. I am excited to be writing for La Voz and I hope to reach you this quarter!