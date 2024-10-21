The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
We are all secretly living ‘Christian Girl Autumn’

Pumpkin spice is not overrated, the hate is
Delina Thanh, La Voz Staff | October 21, 2024
Delina Thanh
Pumpkin spice latte drawing with yes or no sleeve.

Autumn is approaching, and like a bear emerging from hibernation, pumpkin spice is making its grand return.

According to a 2023 survey by Stagwell Marketing Cloud, 62% of people think the pumpkin spice hype is just right, 33% think it is overrated and 6% believe it is underrated.

To those 33%, I respectfully disagree. In fact, according to Coherent Market Insights, the pumpkin spice market is projected to increase to an estimated $2.4 billion by 2031, compared to the $1.1 billion in 2023.

When fall comes, people are anticipating limited time pumpkin spice flavor items such as lattes, candles, cereals and deodorants. I never thought I would be thanking corporations for elevating my well-being by introducing this wondrous flavor into my life, but here we are.

Pumpkin spice has become more than a flavor; it is a cultural phenomenon, creating an iconic aesthetic “Christian Girl Autumn.” You know the look: cozy, oversized sweaters tucked into leggings or skinny jeans, paired with Ugg boots and a pumpkin spice latte in hand.

Pumpkin spice represents autumn in all its glory, and there’s a reason it’s stuck around for so long — it taps into nostalgia and comfort as the days grow shorter and cooler. The cozy vibes, crisp air, and colorful leaves all combine to make pumpkin spice a sensory experience that goes beyond just taste.

It’s about the feeling of wrapping yourself in a blanket with a good book, lighting a candle, and savoring the moment. In that sense, pumpkin spice has become synonymous with the experience of fall itself.

When you think of fall, you think of pumpkin spice. Love it or hate it, the flavor represents the season in the same way eggnog defines Christmas. Its seasonal exclusivity adds to its charm, building anticipation each year “Pumpkin Spice Season” rolls around.

As long as people associate pumpkin spice with the comforting vibe of autumn, it will always have its place in the season.

It would be great if De Anza’s coffee shop, Power Cup Coffee, added a pumpkin spice latte to its fall menu, giving students the chance to enjoy this iconic flavor on their way to class.

Whether you are embracing the “Christian Girl Autumn” vibe or indulging in a pumpkin spice latte, the truth is pumpkin spice has become a fall staple, and it is about time to join the pumpkin spice train because nothing says fall quite like it.

