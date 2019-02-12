Are CEO presidential candidates credible?

CEO billionaire candidates make good presidential candidates and have a potential to be great presidents, provided their intentions are noble and their desire to serve the country is greater than their oversized egos.

Multi-millionaires running for presidential elections is not a new phenomenon and Donald Trump proved that novice billionaire businessmen could become presidents. But with Trump’s track record, the idea of billionaires running for president is frowned upon.

With Howard Schultz, former CEO of Starbucks officially announcing his candidacy for the upcoming elections, more billionaires are coming forward vying for candidacy in the 2020 Presidential elections. When you have a rich candidate, a question about their credibility arises and makes the common man wonder if they are in touch with the real problems of the general public.

Billionaire candidates are business savvy individuals who have successfully built and ran empires to achieve their privileged position, which proves that leadership and decision making abilities to achieve success is second nature to them. Considering these are essential traits to run a country successfully, billionaires do have the potential to make great presidents.

Albeit, if the candidate’s intentions are mainly an egoistic attempt to flaunt their wealth and power, it would be a disservice to the country and its citizens.

According to an article from The Washington Post, “The rising tide of wealthy candidates is also a direct result of an important Supreme Court decision,” this was the decision to lift the limit on money spent over campaigns during elections making it easy for rich candidates to spend lavishly on their campaigns. The adverse effects of a government run on ego can be seen in the current Trump rule which is steering America from one disaster into another.

It would be a constructive change to see a well-educated, business-savvy candidate with leadership skills running America responsibly and bringing about progressive changes for the betterment of this country.