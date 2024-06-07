Search for a new president commences with an open forum

A committee has been tasked with searching for a new De Anza College president and began their search with an open forum with community members. The forum was an open discussion with about 30 faculty, classified staff and students in attendance, and was held to identify desirable traits for a new leader for the school.

The meeting was held in the Hinson Campus Center on June 6 and was hosted by Pam Walker and Jim Riggs, vice presidents of PPL, a consulting firm that assists California colleges with searches for executive personnel.

After former president Lloyd Holmes announced his departure from De Anza College on Feb. 29, Vice President of Instruction Christina Espinosa-Pieb assumed the role as interim president.

District Coordinator of Public Affairs and Communications Paula Norsell attended the event and said this was an opportunity for the community to help with the search for new leadership.

“We’re asking students, employees, community members and whoever has any thoughts about the personal attributes that we want to see in the next De Anza president, the challenges and opportunities that person will face and the type of experience we think are important for that person to have,” Norsell said.

Community members said the president should address Measure G, the $898 million bond given to the district, and De Anza’s fiscal situation. A member also said that the president must engage with the local culture and community.

A QR code was shared with everyone so they could fill out a survey for the search committee to consider when looking for candidates for the position.

Foothill College President Kristina Whalen was in attendance and said that she hopes a new president would be expected to start or be approved by the Board of Trustees by January 2025.

The forum closed with a statement by Walker.

“It’s important that we hear from you.” Walker said. “This is your college, you love this place. We want to help you find the (next president).”