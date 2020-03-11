Face-to-face classes move online starting Monday

De Anza College faculty were sent an email today at 4:39 p.m. from Chancellor Judy Miner, informing them that classes will move online beginning Monday, March 16 due to advice about COVID-19 from the California Community College’s Chancellor’s Office and the County of Santa Clara Department of Public Health. Courses will remain online through the rest of the winter quarter until the beginning of spring quarter. No date has been specified when classes will return to face-to-face instruction. The college remains open and staff will stay on the job.