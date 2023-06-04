Lack+of+in-person+classes+hurts+student+education

With the pandemic long over and students still feeling the repercussions of virtual learning, I believe that De Anza’s continuation of offering mostly online or hybrid classes adds insult to injury.

This issue is one that has affected many people, including myself. De Anza’s lack of in-person classes after the pandemic is hurting the quality of education for many students.

A UC Davis study of 1,256 U.S. adolescents during the 2020-2021 school year concluded that students who learned online showed an increase in mental health problems than those who learned in person.

Admittedly, online schooling has worked for a select few people who flourished during lockdown. However, others have suffered for over three years.

For De Anza, there may be some in person presence, but not nearly enough.

My main concern is for student athletes who already have a tight schedule and active lifestyle. While online classes offer flexibility, if they’re like me and need that social aspect of school, they have even fewer options.

As an extrovert and student athlete, I need social interaction to stay motivated and improve my mental health. Without the social aspect of school, it’s hard to connect with classmates, professors and even the material.

Sage Coyle, a guest writer, is a De Anza College student majoring in communications.