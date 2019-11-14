Foothill-De Anza Police offer safety escorts

From 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., De Anza College students can call campus police for a safety escort to their car or to a class if they feel unsafe to do so alone.

The service runs Monday through Friday.

Since requests for these services are low, Chief Danny Acosta said the police have little information in the event that a police aid does not show up.

“Police student aids get tied up, really fast. We don’t know how long the students waited,” said Acosta.

Foothill-De Anza police recommend waiting between 5-10 minutes, as the nearest police aid on duty may across campus.

Another problem that presents itself to the campus police is students being unaware of this service.

“I didn’t know about it until now. It would be helpful, though,” said Mitzintly Licon, 19, economics major. “De Anza isn’t a four-year, but crime can still happen.”

Licon said if campus police handed out flyers at big events, it will inform students of their escort services.

Despite police efforts to make the service known, police continue to get only occasional calls.

Students may not be calling for an escort, despite feeling unsafe or uncomfortable walking alone.

“I do get scared of anything happening while I’m just walking, especially being a girl going to her car at 9 p.m,” Wynne On, 19, economics major.

The police said they welcome any suggestions on how to improve their responses to these calls.

“We have cards with the numbers and the hours,” said Acosta. “If we could do an article at the beginning of the year so students can know early on, that’d be great. Other than that I’m open to all suggestions.”

Police also recommend calling the number or stopping by the office on the lower level of Campus Center to let them know if police valet did not come or give suggestions to advertising their service.

If a student would like a police escort to a class or to their car, they may call the Police Escort Service number at (650)949-7313.