Campus police already carry guns, but tasers should be their first option

The De Anza administration is in debate with campus police officers to carry tasers on campus in addition to the guns, batons and pepper spray they already have.

Many senators of De Anza’s classified senate believe tasers are a safer option than guns, but aren’t welcoming the idea because they may be used by untrained police officers.

In an already peaceful community, the idea that police officers need lethal weapons such as guns is far-fetched, and police officers understand that. The introduction of tasers to their already deadly arsenal will remind peace officers they carry in their holsters a less harmful weapon to neutralize a situation, disadvantage a perpetrator and protect the community.

De Anza College, a safe and busy community, is a campus with 922 staff and 38,966 students, according to the latest reports.

Our populous community that spans over 112 acres has a low crime rate. As of the latest De Anza Clery Statistics there were five reported on-campus criminal offenses in 2022.

Two of those five were property crimes. One was stalking. The final two were weapons and drug violations.

On our campus, police officers are armed with guns, batons and pepper spray. Police officers on campus complete “Use of Force” training every two years regulated through Peace Officer Standards and Training and abiding by California law. Under the same regulations campus police would be mandated to undergo taser specific training, if they are granted tasers.

Policy 300 titled “Use of Force,” in the Foothill-De Anza Police Department policy manual states, “Officers must have an understanding of, and true appreciation for, their authority and limitations.”

Tasers can be that limit.

De Anza police officers are advocating their need for tasers, in addition to the weapons they carry. Carrying tasers means straying away from deadlier weapons such as guns, and less potential harm.

In a society where police officers face serious allegations of excessive force, racial profiling, violence, inflated salaries, racist ideology and fascist structure, it is important to protect the community in creative ways. It may seem backwards to want more weapons, but De Anza police calling for the less-lethal taser shows they value peace in the low-crime community they swear to protect.