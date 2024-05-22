The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

Campus police already carry guns, but tasers should be their first option

Tasers are dangerous, but still less lethal than guns. Police officers want them, but our administration doesn’t
Xitlaly Martinez, La Voz Staff | May 22, 2024
Two+police+vehicles+sit+parked+outside+the+FHDA+polices+De+Anza+substation+on+May+16.
Frank Mayers
Two police vehicles sit parked outside the FHDA police’s De Anza substation on May 16.

The De Anza administration is in debate with campus police officers to carry tasers on campus in addition to the guns, batons and pepper spray they already have.

Many senators of De Anza’s classified senate believe tasers are a safer option than guns, but aren’t welcoming the idea because they may be used by untrained police officers.

In an already peaceful community, the idea that police officers need lethal weapons such as guns is far-fetched, and police officers understand that. The introduction of tasers to their already deadly arsenal will remind peace officers they carry in their holsters a less harmful weapon to neutralize a situation, disadvantage a perpetrator and protect the community.

De Anza College, a safe and busy community, is a campus with 922 staff and 38,966 students, according to the latest reports.

Story continues below advertisement

Our populous community that spans over 112 acres has a low crime rate. As of the latest De Anza Clery Statistics there were five reported on-campus criminal offenses in 2022.

Two of those five were property crimes. One was stalking. The final two were weapons and drug violations.

On our campus, police officers are armed with guns, batons and pepper spray. Police officers on campus complete “Use of Force” training every two years regulated through Peace Officer Standards and Training and abiding by California law. Under the same regulations campus police would be mandated to undergo taser specific training, if they are granted tasers.

Policy 300 titled “Use of Force,” in the Foothill-De Anza Police Department policy manual states, “Officers must have an understanding of, and true appreciation for, their authority and limitations.”

Tasers can be that limit.

De Anza police officers are advocating their need for tasers, in addition to the weapons they carry. Carrying tasers means straying away from deadlier weapons such as guns, and less potential harm.

In a society where police officers face serious allegations of excessive force, racial profiling, violence, inflated salaries, racist ideology and fascist structure, it is important to protect the community in creative ways. It may seem backwards to want more weapons, but De Anza police calling for the less-lethal taser shows they value peace in the low-crime community they swear to protect.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Illustration of a man holding an Israeli flag in front of Columbia University.
Encampments at Columbia University endanger Jewish students
Illustration of the encampments at Columbia University.
Solidarity with the student intifada
Illustration of Colin Jost, comedian and writer on Saturday Night Live, and President Joe Biden.
A night of comedy to celebrate who?
An illustration of an anthropomorphic flower reading while sitting on top of a stack of books.
Teenagers should read more books
The gender-neutral bathroom, set on fire earlier in the year. It has been out of order for six months by now and will likely remain so for a while.
La Botomy: Gender-neutral bathroom to be fixed in 2099
A deactivated parking kiosk longs for the return of its former glory.
La Botomy: Free parking and the five stages of grief
More in Story Carousel
International Workers' Day in Downtown San Jose
Micheline Rosmann in the Porto Alegre river before the flooding, taken on June 12, 2023.
Floods in southern Brazil have destroyed more than 400 cities
Students collecting groceries from the mobile pantry on May 14 in front of the Registration and Student Services building.
Park-It Market keeps relieving students’ grocery needs
Illustration for the podcast The Sports Show with Alex Stoev.
Episode 3 | ‘The Sports Show’ – NBA draft review, NBA first round wrapping up
Students take part in a walkout protest held in the library quad, calling for an end to US aid to Israel amid the ongoing genocide in Gaza on May 9.
Students walk out for Gaza
Yin Nwe, 21, biology major chats on her phone between classes in front of the Fujitsu Planetarium on May 9.
The Laser Floyd show at the Fujitsu Planetarium
About the Contributor
Xitlaly Martinez
Xitlaly Martinez, Staff Reporter

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2024 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest