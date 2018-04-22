Two people were arrested at De Anza College Campus, April 19 around 9 p.m. for various counts of drug possession, firearms and other felony related charges during a traffic enforcement stop.

21 year old Lauren Johns was arrested for possession of Heroin, Meth and giving a fake name to a officer while 37 year old Ronnie Glaze was arrested for a felony no bail warrant, possession of a firearm, possession of a shotgun with ammunition and possession of narcotics while armed, according to Foothill-De Anza police chief Ronald Levine. The arrests were made at the main entrance of De Anza on Stevens Creek Blvd.

Both individuals were booked at San Jose main jail and are known to have no connection to De Anza.

A third occupant was also in the car but was released at the scene.